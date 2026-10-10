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An overview of five Chinese rubber fender suppliers and their products for port facilities, shipyards and marine berthing applications.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China-based marine equipment manufacturers and suppliers continue to serve ports, shipyards, offshore operators and vessel owners with a range of rubber fender products in 2026. These products include solid rubber profiles, pneumatic rubber fenders and foam-filled units designed for different berthing and vessel-protection requirements. This industry review examines five suppliers: Qingdao Florescence Marine Supply Co., Ltd. (Florescence), Qingdao Tiandun Marine Fender Technology Co., Ltd., YT Marine, Nanjing Deers Industrial Co., Ltd., and JIER Marine.The global marine fenders market is projected to reach USD 0.89 billion in 2026, according to Mordor Intelligence. Rubber fenders accounted for approximately 64.17% of market revenue in 2025, reflecting their established role in berthing protection. The market includes products for both dock-side infrastructure and vessel-side applications, with specifications varying according to project requirements.Industry Context: Why Fender Selection MattersA marine fender system helps absorb impact energy and protect vessel hulls, quay walls and other berthing structures during vessel contact. Available products range from solid rubber profiles-including cone fenders, cell fenders, arch fenders, cylindrical fenders, D fenders, W fenders and square fenders-to floating pneumatic and foam-filled fenders.For high-pressure floating pneumatic rubber fenders, ISO 17357-1:2014 specifies requirements relating to materials, performance, dimensions, testing and inspection. Product selection also depends on vessel size, berthing energy, tidal variation, installation space and the structure being protected. These factors influence whether a project requires a fixed dock fender, a ship fender or a combination of different fender types.Container terminals, bulk ports, oil terminals and offshore facilities may require high-energy-absorption solutions, while marinas, fishing harbours and workboat berths often use smaller profiles suited to their operating conditions. A suitable fender system is therefore generally selected through engineering assessment rather than product naming alone.The Five Suppliers1. Qingdao Florescence Marine Supply Co., Ltd. (Florescence)Established in 1992, Qingdao Florescence Marine Supply Co., Ltd. specialises in pneumatic rubber fenders, ship and dock rubber fenders, foam-filled fenders, and ship launching and salvage airbags. The company reports more than 30 years of experience in the marine equipment sector, with products serving port, shipyard, offshore and vessel-operation applications.According to company information, its manufacturing facility covers approximately 40,000 m2, with annual production of about 2,000 marine rubber fenders and airbags. The company reports that around 95% of its output is exported, with markets across Southeast Asia, South America, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa. Its publicly stated references include the Bangladesh Navy, French Navy, Royal Thai Navy, Italian Navy and Philippine Navy.Florescence's product range covers both floating and fixed protection requirements. Its pneumatic rubber fenders are used in ship-to-ship and ship-to-berth applications, while its solid rubber fenders serve dock-side and port-protection requirements. Depending on vessel type and operating conditions, these products can be considered for marine fender installations, rubber dock fender projects and Rubber Fender for Ship Berthing applications. The company also supplies foam fenders and marine airbags for related marine engineering operations.Florescence states that its products are designed, manufactured and tested in accordance with ISO 9001:2015 quality management requirements. It also identifies classification and inspection organisations including CCS, BV, RS, ABS and LR in its publicly available product information. Its stated technical support covers product selection, specification confirmation, manufacturing, inspection, delivery and installation guidance.2. Qingdao Tiandun Marine Fender Technology Co., Ltd.Qingdao Tiandun Marine Fender Technology Co., Ltd. manufactures marine rubber fenders and related accessories. Its public product catalogue covers cone fenders, cell fenders, arch fenders, cylindrical fenders, roller fenders and customised fender products for port and vessel-protection applications. The company also publishes information on its manufacturing processes, testing facilities and quality management systems.3. YT MarineYT Marine is a marine fender supplier based in Nantong, Jiangsu, serving shipyards, ports, tugboats, workboats and other marine projects. Its published product range includes pneumatic rubber fenders, foam-filled fenders, D fenders, W fenders, cylindrical fenders and customised dock fenders. The company also supplies marine chains, anchors and related accessories for vessel berthing and dock-protection applications.4. Nanjing Deers Industrial Co., Ltd.Nanjing Deers Industrial Co., Ltd. supplies marine rubber fenders and related equipment for port, shipyard and vessel applications. Its public catalogue includes various fender types and installation accessories, such as chains, shackles, UHMW-PE components and frontal panels. These products can be incorporated into a fender system for ship berthing and port protection, depending on project specifications.5. JIER MarineJIER Marine provides marine rubber fender systems and mooring bollards for ports, terminals and offshore projects. Its company information highlights engineering design, manufacturing and product testing, while its published materials describe solutions for marine berthing and mooring applications. Its product scope is relevant to projects requiring rubber dock fenders and integrated port-protection equipment.Product Scope Across the Five SuppliersThe five suppliers cover a range of fender configurations used in marine protection. Pneumatic fenders are air-filled floating units commonly used for ship-to-ship (STS) and ship-to-berth applications. Foam-filled fenders provide another floating option, while solid profiles are installed on vessels, quay walls, docks and other structures.Within solid rubber products, cone fenders and cell fenders are used in engineered berthing systems; arch fenders and cylindrical fenders address other dock and vessel-protection needs; and D fenders and W fenders are commonly associated with smaller vessels, workboats and tugboats. Roller Fender products can help guide vessels in selected dock and terminal arrangements. The exact configuration depends on the installation and operating conditions.A project may combine a port fender with vessel-side protection and supporting components such as frontal panels, UHMW-PE pads, chains and shackles. Product compatibility, installation details and engineering requirements are therefore important considerations when comparing suppliers.How Buyers Compare China-Based Fender SuppliersWhen evaluating suppliers, procurement and engineering teams typically review documentation alongside product descriptions. Common considerations include:. Standards and compliance: Relevant standards, such as ISO 17357-1:2014 for high-pressure floating pneumatic rubber fenders, and applicable project design references.. Inspection requirements: Whether classification-society inspection or third-party verification is required for the project.. Manufacturing evidence: Available information about production facilities, manufacturing processes and quality-control procedures.. Product coverage: Availability of the required fender type, dimensions, panels, fittings and installation accessories.. Project references: Publicly disclosed applications, export markets and end-user references.. Technical support: Assistance with product selection, drawings, inspection, delivery and installation guidance.Depending on the product and project, buyers may also request material test reports, dimensional inspection records and pneumatic-fender pressure or airtightness test documentation. Such records should be reviewed against the actual product specification and contractual requirements.Company StatementFlorescence states that it views customers as long-term partners and places emphasis on product quality, reliability, professional service and mutual trust. The company says it is committed to supporting ports, shipyards, vessel operators, naval organisations and marine businesses worldwide.Market ImpactMordor Intelligence projects that the global marine fenders market will reach USD 0.89 billion in 2026. Its report indicates that rubber fenders accounted for approximately 64.17% of market revenue in 2025. This reflects the continuing role of rubber products across established port and vessel-protection applications, while pneumatic and foam-filled designs serve particular operating requirements.For supplier discovery, product descriptions and trade classifications can provide useful starting points, but they do not establish a company's manufacturing capacity or certification status. Buyers should confirm the exact product type, applicable standards and supporting documentation before treating a supplier as suitable for a specific project.Closing OutlookChina-based marine fender suppliers offer a range of products for ports, shipyards, workboats and offshore operations. Their catalogues cover solid rubber profiles, pneumatic rubber fenders, foam-filled units and related accessories, although publicly available evidence varies by company. For buyers progressing from initial research to technical evaluation, verifying manufacturing information, test documentation, certification scope and project suitability remains an important step before placing an order.

Michelle Zhang

Qingdao Florescence Marine Supply Co. Ltd

+ +86 182-0532-1693

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Five Reputable Rubber Fender Suppliers in China 2026: Empowering Safe Port & Vessel Operations News Provided By Htnxt October 10, 2026, 16:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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