Bulk Matcha Compliance Guide: HACCP, ISO 22000, And EU MRL Requirements Explained

Shanghai Kelrosa Health Technology Co., Ltd.

A practical overview for bulk matcha suppliers, buyers, and EU importers.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The European Union has set maximum residue limits (MRLs) of 0.01 mg/kg for clothianidin and thiamethoxam - a threshold equivalent to 10 micrograms per kilogram - with effect from March 2026 under Regulation (EC) No 396/2005, tightening the compliance baseline for bulk matcha powder imported into the EU market. The limits cannot be assessed from colour, particle fineness or grade name; they are determined by laboratory analysis of the finished powder and by the traceability of the supply chain behind it.TangMist Matcha, the matcha brand of China-based manufacturer Shanghai Kelrosa Health Technology Co., Ltd., holds EU organic certification issued by ECOCERT SAS (CN-BIO-154) under Regulation (EU) 2018/848, valid until 31 March 2027, together with HACCP and ISO 22000 food safety management system certificates issued by CQC in February 2026. The company lists the European Union and the United States as its main markets and states that 70% of its output is exported.Why the EU MRL Change Affects Bulk Matcha ProcurementAn MRL is a legal limit, not a quality preference. Produce that exceeds the applicable limit cannot lawfully be placed on the EU market, which means a residue result at or above 0.01 mg/kg for clothianidin or thiamethoxam is a commercial event rather than a technical footnote. For buyers of bulk matcha powder, the practical consequence is that a supplier's compliance file must be reviewed before an order is placed, not after a consignment reaches a port.Residue exposure in tea is influenced by cultivation practice, harvest intervals and the drying and milling stages that follow. Grade names such as ceremonial or culinary describe colour, texture and flavour behaviour; they do not describe pesticide status. This distinction matters when a single consignment of bulk matcha powder is split across several finished products, because the same residue result then applies to every product made from that lot.HACCP and ISO 22000: What Each Certificate ConfirmsThe two certificates most frequently requested during supplier evaluation are not interchangeable, even when they are issued by the same body on thesame date. TangMist Matcha holds HACCP certification number 001HACCP2300121 issued by CQC, valid from 22 February 2026 to 21 February 2029, and ISO 22000 certification number 001FSMS2300111 issued by CQC against ISO 22000:2018 Food Safety Management Systems - Requirements for any Organization in the Food Chain, valid over the same period. Both certificates list production of health food (food supplements) and powdered beverage among the certified activities, and the company's Matcha Powder grades are listed as applicable products under each.HACCPHACCP certification audits the hazard analysis and critical control point system itself. It requires a documented hazard analysis, identified critical control points, defined limits and recorded monitoring. For a powdered product, the relevant control points typically include incoming raw material review, drying and milling conditions, foreign-body control and finished-product verification.ISO 22000ISO 22000 is a management system standard built on HACCP principles. It adds requirements for management commitment, prerequisite programmes, planning, verification and continual improvement, which is why buyers often use it as evidence that food safety controls are managed over time rather than applied to a single production run. The standard is explicitly described on the certificate as based on HACCP.GMP for the United StatesFor supplement-format products sold into the United States, the relevant document is different again. TangMist Matcha holds GMP certification number SZ2511G3 issued by Intertek, based on current Good Manufacturing Practice under 21 CFR Part 111 published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, valid from 13 November 2025 to 30 November 2028.Bulk Organic Matcha for the EU Market: What the Certificate CoversOrganic status for the EU market is verified through the certificate itself, not through a label claim. TangMist Matcha's EU organic certificate, number CN-BIO-154-0003930.2025.001, was issued by ECOCERT SAS (CN-BIO-154) under Regulation (EU) 2018/848, effective from 15 August 2025 and valid until 31 March 2027. The certified scope covers processed agricultural products for use as food and dietary supplements, including powders, capsules and blended drinks, and the company's Matcha Powder grades KM1 to KM10 are listed as applicable products under the certificate.Organic demand is where this documentation has the clearest commercial weight. Organic certified matcha accounted for approximately 41% of total global market demand in 2025, according to Market Research Future, and SNS Insider projects the organic segment to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.68% through 2033. Equivalency arrangements between markets exist - Japan and the United States have recognised JAS and USDA Organic as equivalent since 1 January 2014 - but they do not remove the requirement for a supplier to be certified under the importing market's own rules.Distributors serving multiple channels frequently request documentation beyond organic and food safety certificates. TangMist Matcha also holds Kosher certification number WXF44CWI issued by STAR-K KOSHER CERTIFICATION, valid to 31 January 2027, and Halal certification number HP 6785 CH issued by AHF, valid to 10 April 2029.Compliance Applies by Grade, Not by CategoryBulk matcha is supplied in defined grades with different particle fineness and intended applications, and certification scope should be checked against the grade actually ordered. The company's range runs from functional grades at 800–1000 mesh, used in supplements and powdered formulations, through culinary grades at 800–1000 and 800–1200 mesh for baking, desserts, confectionery and food manufacturing, and culinary plus at 800–1200 mesh for chocolate and premium food products. Beverage grades at 1000–1200 mesh are positioned for milk tea, matcha lattes and café drinks.Ceremonial grades sit at the finer end of the range: ceremonial at 1300–1800 mesh, ceremonial plus at 1300–1800 mesh, ultra ceremonial at 1500–1800 mesh for high-end brands and specialty cafés, and ultra ceremonial plus at 1500–1800 mesh for traditional preparation and retail. For a buyer evaluating a bulk matcha supplier, the operative question is whether the certificate on file covers the product form and application under review - a compliance file prepared for a beverage grade does not automatically qualify a functional grade intended for the supplement category.Production parameters reported by the company: monthly capacity of 10 metric tons; typical lead time of 15 to 21 days; minimum order quantity from 10 kg; quality control through in-house laboratory testing and random batch inspection, with documentation according to order requirements.Market Impact: Rising Volumes, Rising Documentation LoadCompliance requirements are reaching a larger volume of trade. China's matcha output exceeded 12,000 tonnes in 2025, representing roughly 70% of global production according to People's Daily and trade reporting, although other market analyses place China's share of global supply considerably lower - a reminder that production statistics vary with methodology. Export momentum is visible in provincial data: Zhejiang Province exported 1,241.97 tons of matcha in the first quarter of 2026, a 7.3-fold year-on-year increase, according to the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Agriculture.On the demand side, Grand View Research values the global matcha market at USD 5.1 billion in 2025, with a projected value of USD 8.9 billion by 2033. Market Data Forecast places culinary grade at 56.4% of global market share in 2026, reflecting industrial food and beverage manufacturing rather than retail tea. Consolidation of that scale into fewer, larger orders raises the cost of a rejected lot, because documentation review and laboratory testing must be completed for each grade and destination market rather than once for the supplier overall.US-bound supply faces a parallel set of requirements. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration requires food facility registration and Foreign Supplier Verification Program (FSVP) documentation for imported matcha powder, and a Section 122 duty of 10% on CIF value for matcha imports took effect in February 2026 under U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Together, these factors place compliance documentation inside landed-cost calculations rather than outside them.Company Statement"Our goal is simple: to make reliable, high-quality Chinese matcha easier for global businesses to source, develop, and scale," the company states. TangMist Matcha adds that quality, consistency and food safety are at the core of its production, and that its supply and manufacturing systems are supported by internationally recognised certifications and quality standards including USDA Organic, EU Organic, HACCP, ISO 22000, GMP, Halal and Kosher, with certification and documentation options available according to product and destination-market requirements.The company's stated service model covers bulk and finished-product shipment, export documentation and destination-specific order coordination, alongside OEM, ODM and private label support. In one documented supply arrangement, a private label matcha brand ordered 10 tons of matcha powder over three years, with support covering grade selection, product positioning, private label packaging and labelling coordination, starting from a minimum order quantity of 10 kg.What Buyers Should Verify Before Placing a Bulk OrderCertificate identity: certificate number, standard referenced, issuing body and accreditation, rather than a logo or a statement in a brochure.Validity window: issue and expiry dates, checked against the planned shipping date, since certificates expire on fixed cycles.Scope: the product form and processing activity covered, and whether powdered products are explicitly included.Grade-level coverage: confirmation that the grade and mesh specification ordered falls inside the certified scope.Residue documentation: test reports aligned to destination-market MRLs, including the 0.01 mg/kg limits for clothianidin and thiamethoxam applicable inthe EU from March 2026.Organic transaction documentation: organic certification under Regulation (EU) 2018/848 for organic consignments entering the EU.Market-specific files: FDA food facility registration and FSVP documentation for the United States.Sampling and scaling: trial quantities at low minimum order levels before volume commitments, followed by lead-time planning of roughly 15 to 21 days.OutlookCompliance documentation in bulk matcha is moving from a supporting attachment to a supplier qualification criterion, particularly for the EU market where residue limits and organic rules are enforced at the point of import. Certificate cycles will continue to drive buyer activity: EU organic certification for TangMist Matcha runs to 31 March 2027, GMP certification to 30 November 2028, and HACCP and ISO 22000 certification to 21 February 2029, each subject to renewal. Against a market projected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2025 to USD 8.9 billion by 2033, suppliers that can present verifiable certification, grade-level scope and batch-level test documentation are likely to move through buyer audits with fewer delays than those relying on category-level claims.

Mia

Shanghai Kelrosa Health Technology Co., Ltd.

+ +86 19538430710

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Bulk Matcha Compliance Guide: HACCP, ISO 22000, and EU MRL Requirements Explained News Provided By Htnxt October 10, 2026, 16:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail



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