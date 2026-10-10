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An overview of five Chinese manufacturers supplying trunnion mounted ball valves for industrial pipeline and fluid control applications.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China's industrial valve sector serves a broad range of applications across oil and gas, petrochemicals, water treatment and industrial processing. This 2026 industry review examines five companies associated with the country's valve manufacturing and supply landscape: RST Valve Group Co., Ltd., GRANDE-TEK Flow Control Co., Ltd., STARD Valve Co., Ltd., Unicima Valve Manufacturing (Chengdu) Co., Ltd., and Shan Dong HuaWo Fluid Equipment Co., Ltd. The review focuses on product information, technical specifications and supplier qualification considerations, with RST Valve Group as the principal company examined in detail.The companies are presented as industry references rather than a ranked list. Their published product information and available company data differ in scope, so the review does not make comparative claims about market share, production output or overall performance. Instead, it considers how product construction, material selection, applicable standards and technical documentation inform the evaluation of trunnion mounted ball valve suppliers.Industry Context: A Market Driven by StandardsThe global ball valve market was valued at USD 14.8 billion in 2025, according to Straits Research. The same research source reported that floating ball valves accounted for 61.8% of the market in 2025. These figures provide context for the wider ball valve industry, although estimates of individual product segments can vary by research methodology and market definition.Floating ball valves and trunnion mounted ball valves serve different operating requirements. A Floating Ball Valve is commonly used in smaller-diameter and lower-pressure applications, where the ball can move slightly under line pressure to establish contact with the downstream seat. A Trunnion Mounted Ball Valve uses mechanical support at the top and bottom of the ball, reducing the load transferred to the seats in larger-diameter or higher-pressure applications. The appropriate design depends on the pipeline specification, pressure class, operating conditions and required shut-off performance.For manufacturers supplying oil and gas pipeline projects, compliance with applicable technical standards is an important part of supplier qualification. API Specification 6D addresses the design, manufacturing, assembly, testing and documentation of pipeline valves, including ball valves. Buyers should identify the applicable edition, addenda and project-specific requirements referenced in the procurement specification rather than relying on a general statement of API compliance.In addition, IOGP S-562 provides supplementary requirements for manually operated API 6D ball valves within the scope of that specification. Its application-specific requirements include an operating temperature range of −50 °F to 302 °F (approximately −46 °C to 150 °C). The relevant temperature limits and supplementary requirements must be assessed against the actual project specification.These standards illustrate why technical qualification extends beyond a catalogue description. Certificate scope, pressure-test records, material documentation, marking and configuration details can all influence whether a valve is suitable for a particular project.What a Trunnion Mounted Design IncludesThe 2PC Trunnion Mounted Ball Valve configuration documented for RST Valve Group illustrates several structural features used in this product category. The design incorporates a trunnion-supported ball and a spring-loaded movable metal seat. The documented configuration also includes a blowout-proof stem, automatic cavity pressure relief and fire-safe design features.Actuation can be specified according to operating requirements. RST's documented options include gear-operated and electric-actuated configurations. Where pneumatic operation is required, buyers should confirm the availability of the corresponding model and its technical documentation rather than assume that every valve series supports all actuation methods.Material selection depends on the process medium, pressure, temperature and corrosion requirements. The documented body-material options for RST's trunnion mounted range include WCB, CF8 and CF8M. Carbon Steel Ball Valve and Stainless Steel Ball Valve configurations can be considered according to the specified material grade and service conditions.The stated nominal pressure range is PN4.0–10.0 MPa, with nominal diameters from DN50 to DN1200, flanged connections and an applicable temperature range of −40 °C to +150 °C. These values should be matched to the specific model and configuration being quoted.The Five Manufacturers in This ReviewRST VALVE GROUP CO.,LTDRST Valve Group is a China-based industrial valve manufacturer established in 2009 in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells and services industrial valves. Its stated product scope includes ball valves, gate valves, check valves, globe valves and Y strainers. Its products are associated with standards including API, ANSI, DIN, JIS, BS and GB and with applications in petrochemical processing, refining, chemical production, metallurgy, mining and other industrial sectors.The company's manufacturing facility covers 20,000 square metres and employs approximately 430 staff, including an R&D team of five engineers. Its stated annual production capacity is 3,000 tons of industrial valves, with 71%–80% of output exported to markets across Africa, the Americas, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East and Oceania. RST describes itself as an ISO-, CE- and TS-certified manufacturer; the scope and validity of each certificate should be confirmed against the relevant product and project requirements.RST's Trunnion Mounted Ball Valve range includes models Q347F, Q347H and Q347Y in a 2PC configuration, with gear-operated and electric-actuated options. The range is specified with nominal diameters of DN50–DN1200, nominal pressures of PN4.0–10.0 MPa and an operating temperature range of −40 °C to +150 °C. Buyers should confirm the exact rating and temperature limits for the model, material and configuration selected.The company's broader ball valve portfolio includes several other product categories. Its Flanged Ball Valve range, including models Q41F, Q41H and Q45F, covers full-port sizes from DN15 to DN600, with a stated working temperature range of −20 °C to 180 °C. Documented body materials include carbon steel, stainless steel, duplex 2205, CF3M, CF8M, CF8 and WCB. The range references GB, ANSI, DIN and JIS flange standards and includes different body and connection configurations. These specifications provide a basis for evaluating an ANSI Ball Valve or DIN Ball Valve configuration where the selected model and flange dimensions meet the applicable project requirements.RST also lists threaded ball valves under models Q11F, Q61F, Q81F and Q11PPL. The documented range includes 1PC, 2PC and 3PC designs, sizes from DN6 to DN100, pressure ratings of 1000–2000 WOG and a working temperature range of −20 °C to 180 °C. Body materials include CF8 (304) and CF8M (316), with PTFE seats. Depending on the model, connection options include threaded, socket-weld, butt-weld and tri-clamp configurations, alongside ISO 5211 actuator mounting. These product categories allow buyers to compare Threaded Ball Valve, 2PC Ball Valve and 3PC Ball Valve designs within the company's wider portfolio.RST's documented applications include petrochemical processing, petroleum refining, chemical production, metallurgy, liquid cooling, nuclear power, mining, medical and food-related applications, as well as urban infrastructure. The broader product documentation identifies water, oil, gas and weak acids or alkalis among typical media for applicable valve configurations. Pressure ratings, temperature limits and media compatibility must be checked against the specifications of each individual series.GRANDE-TEK FLOW CONTROL CO., LTDGRANDE-TEK Flow Control Co., Ltd. publishes a range of industrial ball valve products, including stainless steel ball valves, threaded designs, multi-piece configurations and three-way valves. Its product information also covers clamp-connected and sanitary valve designs for applications such as water treatment, food processing, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Buyers evaluating the company's products for a specific project should confirm the relevant model, pressure rating, available materials and applicable certification scope, particularly where a trunnion mounted configuration is required.STARD VALVE CO., LTDEstablished in 2003, STARD Valve reports operating two valve production bases and three manufacturing centers, with a combined building area of more than 30,000 square metres. Its published portfolio includes trunnion mounted ball valves, floating ball valves, fully welded ball valves, top-entry valves and cryogenic valves, alongside other industrial valve products. The company identifies oil and gas, natural gas and petrochemical applications among its principal markets. Buyers assessing its products should confirm the quoted valve's diameter range, pressure class, materials, operating temperature and applicable certificates against the requirements of the intended project.Unicima Valve Manufacturing (Chengdu) Co., Ltd.Unicima Valve Manufacturing (Chengdu) Co., Ltd. is associated with Japan's UNICIMA Corporation through a Sino-Japanese joint-venture manufacturing operation in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. Its published product information includes floating ball valves, cast-steel and forged-steel trunnion mounted ball valves, three-way ball valves, and electric- and pneumatic-actuated designs. The company's product information references standards including ANSI, API, BS, JIS and GB and identifies oil and gas, petrochemical processing and other industrial sectors among relevant application areas. Buyers should verify the applicable design standard, pressure class, product model and supporting documentation for the specific valve under consideration, as references to standards in a product catalogue do not establish that every model holds a corresponding product certification.Shan Dong HuawO Fluid Equipment Co., Ltd.Shan Dong HuaWo Fluid Equipment Co., Ltd. is a Shandong-based supplier of fluid-control equipment. Its published product information covers electric- and pneumatic-actuated valves, including V-port ball valves and butterfly valves. These products place the company within the wider industrial flow-control sector, particularly for applications involving automated valve operation. For projects requiring trunnion mounted ball valves, buyers should confirm whether the company offers the required design as a defined product line and verify the relevant model, diameter and pressure range, materials, actuation configuration, applicable standards and supporting technical documentation before making a direct comparison with other manufacturers.Comparison Framework: What to Compare, and What Is DocumentedA practical comparison of trunnion mounted ball valve suppliers should be based on verifiable technical and commercial information rather than a general impression of catalogue breadth. The following criteria can be applied consistently across the five companies:. Certification scope: The standard and edition covered by the certificate, together with the applicable valve types, sizes and pressure classes.. Pressure and diameter coverage: The actual PN or ASME Class range and nominal diameter range available for the quoted trunnion mounted valve.. Body and trim materials: Material grades such as WCB, CF8, CF8M, CF3M and duplex 2205, with seat and seal materials selected for the medium and operating conditions.. Sealing and safety design: Trunnion support, blowout-proof stem, cavity pressure relief, anti-static provisions and fire-safe design, where required by the specification.. Actuation readiness: Manual or gear operation, electric or pneumatic actuation, mounting interfaces and any required accessories.. Testing and documentation: Body and seat pressure-test records, material certificates, traceability, marking and documentation required by the applicable standard.. Export and service arrangements: Relevant export experience, spare-parts availability and after-sales support for the intended market.Within the information available for this review, RST has the most detailed company-specific data, including its stated annual capacity of 3,000 tons, export share of 71%–80% and documented trunnion mounted specifications. The other four companies have published product information that can support initial comparisons, but model-specific ratings, certification scope and manufacturing details should be verified individually before being used in a procurement assessment.Market ImpactThe standards-driven environment is influencing how industrial valve suppliers are evaluated. Catalogue breadth remains relevant, but buyers also need to establish whether a quoted valve meets the project's pressure, temperature, material and documentation requirements. This shifts supplier comparison from price alone toward the combination of technical compliance, documented quality and commercial terms.For trunnion mounted ball valves used in process and pipeline applications, traceability and testing records are part of the overall qualification process. Buyers may request material certificates, pressure-test results, marking details and evidence that the quoted model falls within the applicable certificate scope. For manufacturers, maintaining these records requires coordinated production controls, inspection procedures and documentation practices.For suppliers serving export markets, clear product specifications and consistent technical records can also make it easier to respond to project enquiries. Accurate identification of valve type, materials, pressure class, end connection and actuation helps reduce ambiguity during technical review and supports more effective communication between manufacturers, distributors, engineering teams and end users.What Buyers Should Verify Before ShortlistingBall valve selection begins with the process medium, operating pressure, operating temperature, nominal diameter and end-connection type. Material and sealing choices should then be assessed against the fluid's properties, corrosion potential and operating conditions.For trunnion mounted ball valves used in regulated pipeline service, buyers should also confirm:. The applicable edition of API Specification 6D, its relevant addenda and the requirements explicitly referenced in the project specification.. The pressure class and diameter coverage of the quoted model, rather than relying solely on a general catalogue range.. The permitted operating temperature and the suitability of the selected body, seat and seal materials.. Factory body and seat testing records, material certificates, product marking and the required documentation package.. Actuation and accessory compatibility, including ISO 5211 mounting where specified and appropriate electrical protection for the installation environment.. Whether the valve is intended for on-off service or another defined duty. Standard ball valves should not be assumed suitable for continuous throttling unless the design and manufacturer explicitly support that application.. Safe installation and maintenance procedures, including isolation and depressurization before disassembly in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions.These checks help buyers establish whether a supplier's quoted product is technically appropriate for the intended duty and whether its documentation is sufficient for project acceptance.Closing OutlookChina's trunnion mounted ball valve sector serves industrial applications that require defined pressure ratings, material compatibility, reliable shut-off and traceable manufacturing documentation. As project specifications become more explicit about standards, testing and certification scope, suppliers are evaluated on both the valve design and the evidence supporting the quoted configuration. For manufacturers such as RST Valve Group and other companies active in the broader industrial valve market, clearly documented product ranges and model-specific technical information remain important elements of supplier qualification in 2026.

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Five Reputable Trunnion Mounted Ball Valve Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Industrial Flow Control News Provided By Htnxt October 10, 2026, 16:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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