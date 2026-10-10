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An overview of five Chinese electric toothbrush manufacturers and their products for everyday oral hygiene and personal care.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China remains an important manufacturing base for electric toothbrushes and related oral-care appliances, serving consumer brands, retailers and professional distribution channels worldwide. Five companies associated with this sector are Shenzhen Risun Technology Co., Ltd. (Risuntech), Ningbo Seago Electric Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Longde Intelligent Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd., Yuhuan Technology Jiangsu Co., Ltd., and Superdental Medical Devices (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Their relevance spans different areas of the oral-care supply chain, from sonic and oscillating toothbrushes to water flossers and other oral hygiene devices.Industry Context: A Growing Market With Evolving Compliance RequirementsThe global electric toothbrush market was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 7.8% from 2025 to 2030, according to Grand View Research. Asia Pacific accounted for 34.2% of global revenue in 2024, reflecting the region's established role in oral-care product manufacturing and consumption.The adjacent water flosser market reached an estimated USD 1.06 billion globally in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.64 billion by 2034, according to IMARC Group. These figures are commercial market estimates rather than official government statistics.Product development in the sector covers several categories, including the sonic electric toothbrush, oscillating toothbrush and rechargeable electric toothbrush. Related oral-care products include the cordless water flosser, portable oral irrigator and countertop water flosser. Although terms such as ultrasonic toothbrush and dental water jet also appear in product searches, manufacturers should describe their technologies and product functions precisely rather than treating these terms as interchangeable.Regulatory requirements remain an important consideration for manufacturers serving international markets. Under 21 CFR 872.6865, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration classifies powered toothbrushes as Class I devices, subject to applicable general controls and exemption limitations. In the European Union, USB-C common-charger requirements apply to specified categories of electronic equipment. Manufacturers should assess the rules applicable to each product and destination market rather than assume that every electric toothbrush falls within the same charging-port requirements.For manufacturers and brand owners, product specifications, quality-management documentation, charging design and market-specific compliance all contribute to the qualification process.Key Factors in Electric Toothbrush ManufacturingQuality management and certification. ISO 9001 addresses general quality management, while ISO 13485 focuses on medical device quality management. MDSAP participation may be relevant to manufacturers serving applicable medical-device markets. Certificate scope, issuing body, validity and covered products should be checked individually.Motor and mechanical performance. Sonic toothbrushes are commonly specified by vibration frequency, while oscillating models may be rated by oscillations per minute. Torque output, where applicable, provides another measure of mechanical performance.Battery and charging. Battery capacity, charging time, operating runtime and charging method are relevant when comparing a rechargeable electric toothbrush across product tiers.Water resistance and product design. Ingress-protection ratings, user-interface design, pressure sensors and operating modes can influence product selection. Any IP rating should be supported by the relevant product documentation.Manufacturing and customisation. Minimum order quantities, production lead times and the scope of OEM/ODM services affect how brands develop and launch their own product lines.Five Manufacturers in China's Electric Toothbrush Supply Chain1. Shenzhen Risun Technology Co., Ltd. (Risuntech)Risuntech was founded in 2006 and describes itself as an OEM/ODM manufacturer of sonic electric toothbrushes and water flossers. The company identifies itself as a National High-tech Enterprise, a council member of the China Household Electrical Appliance Association (CHEAA), and deputy director of the association's Beauty and Health Personal Care Committee. It also states that it participated in the formulation of electric toothbrush and water flosser standards with CHEAA.Company-reported operating data for the group includes 130,000 square metres of manufacturing area, 2,600 employees, an R&D team of more than 100 people, annual output of 10 million units, and an export ratio of approximately 80%, with the United States and European Union among its principal markets. Risuntech also reports that it has manufactured and sold more than 100 million products globally.Its manufacturing network includes facilities in Shenzhen, an 80,000-square-metre oral-health products R&D and manufacturing base in Nanchang, Jiangxi, which has entered production, and a Vietnam manufacturing centre established in 2023. A third-phase Jiangxi industrial park covering 35,000 square metres has also begun construction. This multi-location structure gives the company additional options for production allocation and supply-chain planning.The company's published certification records include the following:. ISO 9001: Certificate 016SZ26Q300651R101, issued by Beijing New Century Certification Co., Ltd. (BCC Inc.) under GB/T 19001-2016 / ISO 9001:2015. The stated validity period is 9 October 2023 to 8 October 2026. Its listed scope covers the design, production and sales of electric toothbrushes, oral irrigators and toothbrush disinfectors. As the stated expiry date has passed, buyers should obtain the current certificate or renewal documentation before relying on it.. ISO 13485: Certificate UKZB25MD30026R0M, issued by BCC Inc. under GB/T 42061-2022 / ISO 13485:2016, with a stated validity period of 31 March 2025 to 30 March 2028. The listed scope covers the design, manufacture and sales of electric toothbrushes, oral irrigators, toothbrush sterilisers and household UV therapy devices for export.. MDSAP: Certificate 0119427-02, issued by Intertek under ISO 13485:2016 for the Canada and United States markets, with a stated validity period of 26 December 2024 to 26 December 2027. The listed scope covers the design and manufacture of electronic toothbrushes and oral irrigators and contract manufacturing of UV sanitisers for toothbrushes.. amfori BSCI: Social audit report under the amfori BSCI Code of Conduct, amfori ID 156-000098-000 and Site ID 156-000098-004, with a stated validity period of 14 May 2026 to 15 May 2027. The report covers electric toothbrush and oral irrigator production at RISUN TECHNOLOGY (SHENZHEN) LIMITED.Representative products illustrate the company's range of mechanical, electronic and charging configurations. The T2428 sonic toothbrush is specified at 40,000 vibrations per minute, with IPX7 protection, 55–58 dB startup noise, a 650 mAh lithium battery, up to 20 hours of inductive charging, 120 minutes of runtime in Soft mode and a three-colour pressure sensor. The T2426 is rated at 40,000 vibrations per minute and features an 800 mAh battery, five modes with three intensity levels, a six-axis gyroscope brushing report and 240 minutes of runtime in Soft mode.Other models address different product requirements. The T2422 Sonic Sweep toothbrush specifies 300 gf torque output and a 22-day battery life. The T2411 is rated at 40,000 vibrations per minute and 65 dB noise, with USB Type-C charging. The T2231 oscillating toothbrush is rated at 8,800 oscillations per minute and specifies a 100–240 V input range.These configurations give brand owners several options when developing a standard sonic toothbrush, a feature-oriented smart electric toothbrush or a rechargeable product with different charging and runtime requirements. Specifications should be confirmed against the latest model-specific documentation before production approval.Risuntech's published commercial terms include a minimum order quantity of 1,000 pieces and a stated lead time of 30–45 days. The company describes its quality-control process as covering 100% of products and lists a one-year after-sales period. Its OEM/ODM customisation options include appearance, logo, packaging, functions, accessories, certification labels, software interface and user manual.Taken together, the company's reported scale, product range, multi-location manufacturing network and documented quality-management credentials provide a substantial information base for brands evaluating an oral-care manufacturing partner.2. Ningbo Seago Electric Co., Ltd.Ningbo Seago Electric Co., Ltd., based in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, operates in the oral-care appliance sector. Its official product catalogue includes sonic electric toothbrushes, oscillating or rotating toothbrushes, children's toothbrushes, models with display interfaces, and water flossers. The range covers several product formats for brands developing oral-care portfolios, including rechargeable toothbrushes and oral irrigators. For projects involving specific functions or charging configurations, buyers should confirm the latest model specifications, applicable certifications and manufacturing arrangements directly with the company.3. Jiangsu Longde Intelligent Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Longde Intelligent Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd. is included in this review of China's electric toothbrush supply sector. A detailed assessment of its position in this market should be based on verifiable corporate information, product catalogues and model-specific technical documentation. For electric toothbrush development projects, relevant evaluation factors include motor performance, battery and charging design, user-interface options, and the scope of OEM/ODM services. Confirming which functions are developed in-house and which rely on external partners can help brand owners assess the company's suitability for their product requirements.4. Yuhuan Technology Jiangsu Co., Ltd.Yuhuan Technology Jiangsu Co., Ltd. is another company identified for consideration within the broader electric toothbrush and personal-care appliance supply chain. Its specific product range and manufacturing role should be assessed using current company information and supporting product documentation. For brands exploring OEM/ODM cooperation, key considerations may include exterior design, logo and packaging customisation, accessories, electronic functions and production arrangements. Verification of the company's actual service scope, model specifications and relevant quality-management documentation would provide a more reliable basis for evaluating its suitability for individual electric toothbrush projects.5. Superdental Medical Devices (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.Superdental Medical Devices (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. is associated with the medical-device sector and is included in this review of the broader oral-care market. Its specific role in electric toothbrush manufacturing and the scope of its product portfolio should be verified through current corporate and product documentation. For oral-care products intended for professional distribution, relevant evaluation points may include quality-management systems, product traceability, brush-head compatibility and documentation for related oral-irrigation devices. Where products are marketed as medical devices, their regulatory classification and applicable compliance requirements should be assessed according to their intended use, product claims and destination markets.Market Impact: Documentation, Product Range and Supply PlanningThe electric toothbrush sector is developing across several connected dimensions. Product differentiation increasingly involves motor performance, pressure sensing, display interfaces, operating modes and battery design. At the same time, manufacturers serving international markets must maintain product documentation and quality systems appropriate to their intended markets.Supply-chain structure is another consideration. A manufacturer operating across multiple locations may have additional options for production allocation, although the practical value of that arrangement depends on the capacity, qualification and regulatory status of each facility. Brands should assess these factors alongside product specifications and commercial terms.The expansion of adjacent product categories also creates opportunities for coordinated sourcing. A supplier portfolio that includes sonic electric toothbrushes and oral irrigators can support brands developing broader oral-care ranges. Depending on the manufacturer's actual catalogue, these may extend to portable water-flossing devices or countertop systems designed for different usage scenarios.For smaller brands, the availability of defined minimum order quantities and customisation services can also influence product development. Risuntech's published MOQ of 1,000 pieces and stated 30–45 day lead time provide concrete starting points for discussing a potential project, subject to confirmation of the model, order scope and production schedule.Outlook for China's Electric Toothbrush Manufacturing SectorAs the market moves through 2026, the distinction between suppliers increasingly depends on the evidence available to support their product and manufacturing claims. Product specifications, valid certification records, documented production arrangements and clearly defined OEM/ODM services give brand owners a more reliable basis for supplier evaluation than broad claims about technological leadership alone.Risuntech's published product parameters, quality-management documentation and manufacturing footprint provide specific reference points for this assessment. Other manufacturers should be evaluated using the same principles, with product capabilities and compliance claims matched to verifiable company records.For brands developing electric toothbrushes and related oral-care appliances, a clear evaluation sequence remains useful: establish the target market and applicable requirements, review documentation for the exact models under consideration, and then confirm commercial terms and customisation scope. This approach helps align product development, compliance and production planning throughout the sourcing process.

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Five Reputable Electric Toothbrush Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Oral Care Technology News Provided By Htnxt October 10, 2026, 16:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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