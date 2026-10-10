BJP Won Bypolls, Rejects Opposition's Claim That Govt Is Afraid: Assam CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Haridwar/Guwahati, Oct 10 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that the people of India continue to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dismissing the Opposition's attempts to target the Union government and questioning allegations that the ruling establishment was afraid.

Speaking to reporters in Haridwar, Assam CM Sarma cited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s electoral successes in bypolls in Assam and West Bengal to say that the party continued to enjoy popular support despite criticism from opposition parties.

"We have won bypolls in West Bengal as well as Assam. The number of people who have come to support PM Modi is many times greater than those who came to Delhi," he said, referring to the mobilisation of supporters in favour of the Prime Minister.

He also referred to the BJP's performance in Assam, asserting that the party had secured a major electoral victory and would continue to perform strongly in the future.

The Assam Chief Minister alleged that a section of the Opposition was repeatedly attempting to attack the Union government but had failed to achieve its objectives.

"The people of India know everything, and they stand with PM Modi," he said.

Responding to the Opposition's suggestion that the Union government was afraid, Assam CM Sarma questioned the basis of such claims and said that electoral politics should be judged by the work done for the public.

"What does it mean to say that the government is afraid? What is the definition of fear? Elections are about working for the people," he said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma also referred to the Opposition's efforts to seek access to constitutional authorities, including the President Droupadi Murmu, questioning what was exceptional about political leaders meeting the President or approaching the Supreme Court.

He said that President Murmu meets several people regularly and that thousands of people approach the Supreme Court every day, suggesting that such interactions should not automatically be portrayed as extraordinary political developments.

His remarks came amid continuing political exchanges between the BJP and opposition parties over the functioning of the government and the Opposition's efforts to raise concerns through institutional channels.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma's comments underscored the BJP's position that electoral support and its governance record, rather than allegations of political intimidation, should determine public assessments of the government.

The Assam Chief Minister said that the electorate remained firmly behind PM Modi, dismissing the Opposition's criticism as an unsuccessful attempt to undermine the government.