PM Modi Assures All Possible Help To Manipur Govt To Restore Peace

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Imphal, Oct 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured the Manipur government of all possible assistance in its efforts to restore peace and normalcy in the violence-hit state, officials said.

A senior official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that PM Modi gave the assurance when Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh called on him at his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi.

“The Prime Minister further assured that every reasonable issue concerning Manipur would be addressed, keeping in mind the aspirations of the people,” the official said.

Khemchand Singh briefed the Prime Minister on the state government's initiatives to bring peace and normalcy in Manipur. He highlighted the resumption of Imphal-Dimapur-Guwahati bus services and ensuring the free flow of goods-laden trucks on the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37) and the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2).

The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister about his government's sincere efforts to remove the trust deficit among different communities.

Khemchand Singh urged PM Modi to approve the proposal for converting a few state highways to national highways. He then requested the upgradation of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal to the status of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

CM Khemchand Singh also invited the Prime Minister to visit the State. The Prime Minister acknowledged the state government's efforts to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur. He felt that the situation in the state has improved.

The Manipur Chief Minister has been in the national capital since October 8. Khemchand Singh separately held meetings on October 8 with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, and Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi and discussed various issues of the state. Both the Home Minister and the other two Union Ministers told the Chief Minister that they would soon visit Manipur.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (October 8) assured Chief Minister Khemchand Singh of the Centre's full support in restoring peace and ensuring progress in the state, as well as in fulfilling the aspirations of its people.

The CMO official in Imphal said that the Home Minister also appreciated the sustained efforts of the state government to bring peace and normalcy in Manipur.

Khemchand Singh, during the meeting, apprised HM Shah of the measures taken up by the state government for restoring peace and normalcy in the state. The Chief Minister told Home Minister Shah that the state government has succeeded in resuming the Imphal-Dimapur (Nagaland)-Guwahati bus service, which has brought much-needed relief to the common people.

In a significant development, inter-state passenger bus services between Manipur, Assam and Nagaland resumed on August 21 after a gap of more than three years.