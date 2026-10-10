India-UAE 'Mountain Guardian 2026' Exercise In Full Swing In U'khand

India-UAE Exercise MOUNTAIN GUARDIAN 2026

The India-UAE Joint Military Exercise MOUNTAIN GUARDIAN 2026 is in full swing at the Foreign Training Node, Chaubatia, Uttarakhand. The 14-day exercise, being conducted from October 5 to 18, brings together 92 personnel with equal representation from the Indian Army and the UAE Army. The Indian Army is represented by troops from a Bhairav Battalion, while the UAE Army contingent comprises troops from a Mountain Infantry Battalion.

During the initial phase, troops of both armies have trained together across a range of physically demanding and operationally oriented activities. These have included physical training, Jiu-Jitsu, reflex shooting, rock climbing, rappelling, fox-line training, slithering, day and night firing and specialised mountain craft training.

As the exercise progresses, the troops will undertake joint planning, tactical drills, establishment of surveillance grids, drone operations, obstacle training and integrated field exercises, with increasing emphasis on technology-enabled operations in challenging mountainous terrain. The joint training is enhancing interoperability and tactical proficiency, while enabling both armies to exchange professional experience and best practices in Mountain Warfare. Exercise MOUNTAIN GUARDIAN 2026 continues to reinforce the growing military-to-military cooperation, mutual trust and professional bonds between India and the UAE.

Expanding Bilateral Defence Cooperation

According to the Indian Embassy in the UAE, the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Indian Coast Guard conduct regular bilateral and multilateral exercises with the UAE with an aim to enhance interoperability and learn each other's best practices.

Army and Navy Exercises

India and UAE held their first bilateral Army Exercise Desert Cyclone in India from 02-15 January 2024 and the second edition in the UAE from 18-30 Dec 2025. India and UAE have been conducting bilateral maritime exercise regularly. Earlier known as Ex Zayed Talwar, the exercise has now been rechristened as Ex Gulf Waves. The previous edition was held in the UAE in Oct 2024 along with the visit of the CNS, Indian Navy. In addition, UAE also participated as an 'Observer' in the multilateral maritime exercise Ex Milan in 2024. Apart from the exercises, the Indian Navy carries out frequent port calls in the region, especially Mina Rashid in Dubai and Mina Zayed in Abu Dhabi.

Air Force Engagements

IAF has been regularly participating in Ex Desert Flag, the multilateral air exercises held in UAE. The last edition of Ex Desert Flag was held in the UAE in Apr-May 2025, which saw the largest ever participation of IAF in any international exercise. Similarly, UAE participated in the inaugural multilateral exercise Ex Tarang Shakti held in India in 2024 and is also planned to participate in the 2nd edition in 2026, according to the Embassy.

Coast Guard and Maritime Security

In addition to the three services, the Indian Coast Guard also engages with the UAE National Guard regularly in the form of table-top and maritime passage exercises during its port calls to the UAE. During the 13th JDCC in New Delhi, the Indian Coast Guard and the UAE National Guard Command signed an MoU on Maritime cooperation. (ANI)

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