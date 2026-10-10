Karnataka BJP Mocks CM Shivakumar's Delhi Trip, Says 'Visit Villages Instead Of Sitting On Delhi Streets'

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 10 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka on Saturday urged Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to visit villages instead of sitting on the streets of Delhi, criticising him for travelling to the national capital while farmers were struggling with crop losses amid drought conditions in the state.

“Come to the villages, not Delhi, Shiva, (CM Shivakumar)” Ashoka said in a statement, alleging that farmers were waiting for adequate compensation and support from the government while the Chief Minister was in Delhi to serve the interests of the Congress high command.

Ashoka alleged that the Congress government was diverting public attention from administrative failures, scandals and serious allegations by engaging in political drama.

Targeting the government over the situation in rural Karnataka, Ashoka listed the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, farmers migrating from their villages, distress sales of cattle and drinking water shortages among the issues requiring urgent attention.

“Despite all this, Congress leaders have rushed to Delhi to engage in politics and repay their debt to the high command. What we need now is not Delhi, but our villages. Farmers need leaders to visit them, listen to their distress and offer them support,” he said.

Ashoka also criticised Congress leaders for raising the issue of 'vote chori' while farmers were facing hardships. He alleged that the government had failed to fulfil its responsibilities towards farmers. He claimed that Congress leaders would soon lose power in Karnataka.

Commenting on CM Shivakumar claiming attempts were made to trap him through sting operation, Ashoka said that if anyone had conspired to tarnish the image of political leaders under the guise of a sting operation, the government should conduct a proper investigation and take action against those responsible. He questioned the need for political theatrics over the proposed release of documents.

“If there is evidence, release it and submit it for investigation. If you have done nothing wrong, why are you afraid?” he asked.

Ashoka said the public had several questions about allegations involving traps, honey traps, blackmail and sting operations that had surfaced in the past. He urged the government to answer the allegations against it and focus on transparent governance and impartial action rather than trading accusations.

“When the state police department and intelligence wing are under the government's control, it should conduct a proper investigation if anyone has deliberately conspired to tarnish the image of political leaders in the name of a sting operation. Instead, staging political drama before the public by threatening to release documents is not appropriate,” he said.

Ashoka said those claiming to possess evidence should make it public and hand it over for investigation.“If there is evidence, release it and submit it for investigation. If you have done nothing wrong, why are you afraid?” he asked.