Kabaddi Champions League Approves Name Change Of Jind Jaguars To Jhajjar Jaguars For Season 2

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has officially approved the renaming of its 10th franchise from Jind Jaguars to Jhajjar Jaguars, following a request from the franchise management.

The decision was taken following the franchise management's proposal to change the team's name and regional identity. As the franchise prepares for Season 2 of the Kabaddi Champions League, the revised name aims to establish a stronger association with the Jhajjar region and reflect the team's updated identity.

After reviewing the request, the KCL League Committee approved the renaming of Jind Jaguars as Jhajjar Jaguars.

With this approval, Jhajjar Jaguars will be the officially recognised franchise name with immediate effect, applicable to KCL Season 2 and all subsequent seasons. The revised name will be used across all league communications, auction documentation, broadcasting, media coverage and promotional materials.

The league has requested all franchise owners, strategic partners, media representatives and other stakeholders to update their respective records and use the name Jhajjar Jaguars in all future communications and league-related activities.

The name change will not affect any existing franchise rights or obligations, which will remain unchanged.

The renaming marks a new chapter for the franchise as Jhajjar Jaguars prepare to compete in Season 2 of the Kabaddi Champions League.

Kabaddi Champions League is a franchise-based kabaddi league focused on providing a competitive platform for players while promoting the growth and popularity of the sport. The league aims to encourage grassroots participation, provide opportunities for emerging talent, and expand kabaddi's reach across different regions.