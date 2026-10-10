ZPMC / Key word(s): ESG

ZPMC-Built Infrastructure Supports China's First Offshore Wind Project to Deploy 18 MW Turbines at Scale

10.10.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China General Nuclear Power Group's (CGN) 2 GW Fanshi offshore wind project off the coast of Yangjiang, Guangdong Province, has entered full operation, becoming China's first to deploy 18 MW offshore wind turbines at scale. ZPMC built two offshore substations and a reactive power compensation station for the project, including China's first 500 kV intermediate reactive power compensation station for an offshore wind farm. The Fanshi wind farm comprises two 1 GW developments, with its farthest turbines located 81 kilometers offshore in waters up to 53 meters deep. The project features 131 wind turbines, including 33 rated at 18 MW-the largest offshore wind turbines deployed at scale in China to date. ZPMC's 500 kV intermediate reactive power compensation station plays a key role in enabling stable, long-distance transmission of electricity from the offshore wind farm to the onshore grid. The station helps address the technical challenges of transmitting large volumes of offshore wind power over long distances by reducing voltage losses and maintaining grid stability. At full capacity, the project is expected to deliver more than 6.6 billion kWh of clean electricity to the grid annually, equivalent to saving approximately 1.92 million tonnes of standard coal and avoiding around 5.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.



View original content: 10.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

