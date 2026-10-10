Sting Operation Row: Union Min Kumaraswamy Questions CM Shivakumar, Demands Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Hassan, Oct 10 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday demanded a probe into the ongoing sting operation controversy in Karnataka. He also asked as to who conducted the operation targeting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who leaked the video and who was protecting those involved.

Speaking to media after offering prayers at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Mavinkere, Haradanahalli, Kumaraswamy questioned Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over the action taken against those responsible.

“Something has been circulating for the past few days, and it has now been brought up again. Who did this? Who conducted the sting operation? Is this a joke? Have you turned politics into a game?” he asked.

Shivakumar had recently claimed that an attempt was made to trap him through a sting operation after he became Chief Minister. He further added that he possessed photographs and documents to substantiate his allegations.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA B. Basanagouda Patil Yatnal alleged that Siddaramaiah was“blackmailed and threatened” over a personal matter, leaving him“voiceless” and compelling him to resign.

Kumaraswamy said Siddaramaiah had served as Chief Minister for eight years and built his political reputation through work for ordinary people.

“Who conducted the sting operation against Siddaramaiah? Who is he, and what is his profession? What action has been taken against him so far? Who is behind him under the cover of the media, and who is protecting him? Why is all this being done, and who released the video?” he asked, blaming the Congress leadership for“the unhealthy political atmosphere”.

Reacting to Congress MLA Ganiga Ravi displaying a pen drive, Kumaraswamy clarified that his earlier pen drive concerned alleged irregularities in the transfer of engineers in the Irrigation Department when Shivakumar was the minister.

“They are trying to imitate my style, but they cannot do it under any circumstances. Let us see whether they will pursue it for a week or even a year,” he said.

Kumaraswamy also reiterated his campaign against alleged irregularities in the NICE infrastructure project, accusing the company of violating court orders and the Framework Agreement and depriving farmers of their land. He said neither Shivakumar nor the company had responded to his documents.

He further criticised the Hassan Deputy Commissioner over alleged past irregularities and her handling of Ganesh idol immersion arrangements, urging better coordination between the district administration and police.

“How can the administration function if they do not coordinate with each other? Such behaviour is not appropriate,” he said.