Congress Calls For Massive Protest Against CEC Over 'Vote Theft' Row

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday called for a protest march against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) matter on October 12 in Delhi.

In a post on X, Venugopal appealed to every common person to join them in a massive protest march against the alleged nationwide vote theft orchestrated by the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "We appeal to every Indian concerned about the survival of Indian democracy to join us in a massive protest march in Delhi on Monday - against the nationwide Vote Chori orchestrated by the Modi-Shah regime," said Venugopal.

Protest March Preparations and CJI Appeal

The Congress General Secretary further stated that he held a comprehensive meeting with various leaders to prepare for the march. He said a delegation of senior leaders will submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) seeking his intervention in the crisis. "INDIA MPs, leaders, workers and all concerned citizens will be holding a huge protest march against Gyanesh & Co, and a delegation of our senior leaders will submit a memorandum to the Hon'ble CJI for his intervention in this crisis. Gyanesh must go. There will be no backing down," added Venugopal.

Rahul Gandhi Challenges PM Modi

The announcement came after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all the protesters, asserting that they will continue their fight to defend the Constitution and protect the voice of the Indian people. He stressed that the Opposition is not going to back down amid protests against the CEC. He also expressed solidarity with the protesting youth and urged them to continue their demonstrations.

Protesters Detained in National Capital

Meanwhile, around 1,000 protesters have been detained across the national capital so far while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar for a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Delhi Police sources said on Saturday. (ANI)

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