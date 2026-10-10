HP Cabinet Clears 15,000 Jobs, Hikes Milk Incentive, Rewards Athletes

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday, approved around 14,000–15,000 posts across various government departments, announced enhanced financial incentives for milk producers and approved a reward of Rs 1 crore each for four Himachal Pradesh women kabaddi players who won gold at the international level.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the government had taken a major step towards fulfilling its commitment to provide government jobs to the state's youth. "Nearly 200 agenda items were discussed in today's Cabinet meeting, and approvals were granted to a large number of proposals. Around 14,000–15,000 posts across different categories and departments have been sanctioned. We aim to complete the recruitment process for these posts by March," Chauhan said. He said the government had provided employment to approximately 32,000 people so far, while recruitment to another 18,000 posts was at various stages, including interviews and other selection procedures. The government aims to fill around 50,000 posts by the end of the year, he added.

Major Recruitment Drive Across Departments

Among the key decisions, the Cabinet approved around 3,900 posts for CBSE-affiliated government schools, including lecturer and other teaching positions, along with approximately 900 non-teaching posts. The government plans to open around 100 additional schools in the next financial year.

The Cabinet also sanctioned 500 Forest Guard posts in the Forest Department and 320 Assistant Professor posts in government colleges across different subjects. Additionally, 57 posts in various categories were approved for the upcoming international-level zoo at Bankhandi in Kangra district.

The Jal Shakti Department received approval for 4,004 posts across different categories, while 200 teaching posts were sanctioned in the Technical Education Department. The Cabinet also approved 10 Range Officer posts in the Forest Department.

To address staffing requirements in other departments, the Cabinet cleared posts in the Public Works Department, Public Relations Department, Transport Department, Horticulture Department and other government institutions. These included Assistant Engineer, Multi-Task Worker, Horticulture Extension Officer and Horticulture Development Officer positions.

The Cabinet also approved 744 posts to facilitate the regularisation of eligible Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) through the prescribed recruitment mechanism, addressing a long-pending demand of teachers.

Boost for Dairy Sector

In a significant decision aimed at strengthening the dairy sector, the Cabinet doubled the incentive provided to milk producers through cooperative societies from Rs 3 to Rs 6 per litre. Chauhan said the move would improve the financial viability of cooperative societies and help ensure the effective implementation of the milk incentive scheme. The Cabinet also approved a policy framework for implementing the proposed risk fund scheme and fixed a minimum support price of Rs 20 for fish.

Recognition for International Athletes

The Cabinet approved a reward of Rs 1 crore each for four Himachal Pradesh women kabaddi players who won gold medals at the international level. The players include captain Pushpa Rana, Jyoti from Solan, Bhawana from Mandi and Ritu Negi, who hails from Sirmaur and represents the Railways.

Chauhan said the decision followed the players' request for financial recognition comparable to that offered by other states. "The Chief Minister respected the sentiments of our players, and the Cabinet has decided to provide Rs 1 crore each to the four gold medallists," he said.

The Cabinet also approved a policy framework under which international-level gold medallists representing the country in competitions such as the Olympics and Commonwealth Games would be considered for government appointments as Assistant District Sports Officers, subject to the prescribed rules and eligibility criteria.

Enhanced Social Security and Welfare

The Cabinet approved an increase in the monthly social security pension for persons with 100 per cent disability from Rs 1,700 to Rs 3,000. The honorarium of Anganwadi workers was increased to Rs 11,500 per month, while Anganwadi helpers would receive Rs 6,800 per month. The Cabinet also approved an increase of Rs 500 in the monthly remuneration of 489 Special Police Officers (SPOs), taking their monthly remuneration to Rs 9,200.

Special Relief and Legal Measures

The Cabinet approved a special relief package for families affected by heavy rain and landslides in the Malsuhada Patwar Circle of Kangra district on September 21, 2026. Under the package, families whose houses were completely damaged would receive Rs 7.5 lakh, while those whose houses were partially damaged would receive Rs 1 lakh. Assistance of Rs 55,000 was approved for each lost buffalo or other specified livestock, along with Rs 1 lakh for household belongings destroyed in the disaster. Affected families would also receive Rs 5,000 towards rent for temporary accommodation and ration assistance, the minister said.

In view of the growing number of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Cabinet approved the establishment of two dedicated courts in Mandi and Kangra districts to expedite trials and ensure speedy disposal of drug-related cases. The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Home Guards Welfare Fund provisions. Under the revised assistance framework, Rs 1 lakh would be provided to the family in the event of a Home Guard personnel's death, while financial assistance of around Rs 25,000 would be provided in eligible injury cases.

Strengthening the Health Sector

The Cabinet approved 500 Staff Nurse posts and additional positions for specialists and other healthcare personnel across the state's health institutions. It also cleared 10 posts of doctors and paramedical staff for the MCH facility in Kullu and approved the upgradation of Primary Health Centres at Darini and Panchrukhi in Kangra district to Community Health Centres. A new Primary Health Centre was also approved for Sansar in Kangra district, while an additional health facility was sanctioned for Una district. The Cabinet approved the renaming of Shimla's Government Dental College and Hospital as the Rajiv Gandhi Government Dental College and Hospital.

Infrastructure and Other Key Approvals

Other decisions included upgrading the Sujanpur Holi fair in Hamirpur district to international status, transferring land to HIMUDA for the proposed interstate bus terminal at Baddi, and approving a seven-storey multi-level parking facility with toilets at the Baba Balak Nath temple in Hamirpur district. The Cabinet also approved the opening of a Jal Shakti Section under the Shahpur Division and sanctioned nine eco-tourism sites through the proposed bidding arrangement, which are expected to generate around Rs 2 crore in annual revenue for the state and the Forest Department. The borrowing limit of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation was increased from Rs 6,200 crore to Rs 7,200 crore. The Cabinet further approved the state's first nutrition policy to strengthen measures against adulterated, substandard and expired food products. The policy is expected to be taken forward for the prescribed legislative approval. Chauhan said the Cabinet had also approved 11 cases for compassionate employment and reiterated the government's commitment to consider eligible pending cases in accordance with applicable rules. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)