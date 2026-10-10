Gujarat: Rajkot Civic Body Identifies 10,333 Potential Mosquito Breeding Sites Through Drone Surveys

MENAFN - IANS) Rajkot, Oct 10 (IANS) Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) has identified 10,333 potential mosquito breeding sites through drone-based surveys and artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted surveillance across 95.27 square kilometres of the city, as it steps up measures to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.

Of the identified sites, 5,605 have been covered by field staff for insecticide spraying or source-reduction measures, while drones have been used for a total of 149 hours of insecticide spraying, according to the civic body's Health Department.

The survey has covered parts of 10 municipal wards - 3, 7, 13, 4, 5, 6, 18, 1, 11 and 12 - out of the city's total area of 161.85 square kilometres.

The initiative aims to identify waterlogged areas and potential mosquito breeding sites, particularly at locations where conventional spraying methods are difficult or pose risks.

Drone operations have covered drains, pits and pools in riverbed areas, waterlogged locations and other potential breeding sites.

Health workers from the respective wards and health centres are verifying the findings and carrying out insecticide spraying and source-reduction measures where required.

Alongside the drone-based initiative, the civic body has intensified conventional mosquito-control operations.

Between October 1 and 7, field workers, urban Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and Multi-Purpose Health Workers (MPHWs) carried out anti-larval measures in 1,03,359 households.

Fogging operations were conducted in 953 households, while vehicle-mounted fogging machines were deployed in areas with high mosquito density. Residential societies, public roads and locations with large gatherings were also covered.

The Health Department has inspected 303 non-residential premises for potential mosquito breeding, including construction sites, schools, hospitals, hotels, industrial units, hostels, commercial complexes, scrap yards, basements, halls, party plots, religious places, petrol pumps and government offices.

Notices were issued to 260 persons in residential areas and 37 persons in commercial areas in connection with mosquito breeding, while administrative charges were collected under the applicable municipal bylaws.

The corporation is also conducting surveillance to prevent water-borne disease outbreaks.

Between October 1 and 7, health staff surveyed a population of 2,47,323, distributed 4,664 chlorine tablets and 889 oral rehydration solution (ORS) packets, and conducted 2,671 R.C. tests, according to the department's statement.

The Health Department has urged residents to maintain cleanliness, prevent water from accumulating in and around their homes, eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites and cooperate with teams conducting drone surveys.

It has also advised citizens to maintain drinking water hygiene, boil or properly purify water before consumption, and follow guidance provided by health workers to reduce the risk of water-borne diseases.