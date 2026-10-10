Riteish Deshmukh's Heartfelt Birthday Wish For His Mother Vaishali

Riteish Deshmukh's Poetic Birthday Wish

Actor Riteish Deshmukh penned a heartfelt birthday message for his mother, Vaishali Deshmukh, expressing his love and gratitude through a touching verse in Marathi. Riteish reflected on the blessing of being born to his mother, suggesting that the good deeds of a previous life must have earned him the fortune of being in her womb.

“Perhaps the good deeds of a previous life brought me the blessing of being born in your womb. Even before I had seen the world, I spent nine months breathing in heaven,” a part of his caption read, as roughly translated into English. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) Through his words, Riteish conveyed that the bond between a mother and child begins long before their first meeting, with a mother's womb serving as the child's first home - a place of comfort and security. The actor concluded his message by extending his warmest birthday wishes to his“aai.”

Genelia Deshmukh's Heartwarming Note

Likewise, the actor's wife, Genelia Deshmukh, also penned a heartwarming birthday note for her mother-in-law.“Happy Birthday Aai. Thank you for inspiring me to be my own person first, above all the roles I take up and I think, that security for me means a lot. I love you more than words can express,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

In her posts, Riteish and Genelia also shared a series of family pictures, capturing their lovable bond. The star couple's sons also joined the frame as they led birthday wishes.

Riteish Deshmukh is the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh and Vaishali Deshmukh.

Riteish and Genelia tied the knot on February 3, 2012, in traditional Maharashtrian and Christian ceremonies. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016. (ANI)

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