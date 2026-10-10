Ronaldo Handed Provisional Suspension After Controversial Camp Exit

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a provisional suspension by the country's football federation after his controversial exit from the national camp during the UEFA Nations League, with disciplinary proceedings opened against the 41-year-old, according to Goal.

The Portuguese striker left the national camp 24 hours before their match against Denmark, after he was benched in the previous game against Norway. The Portuguese Football Federation's disciplinary council suspended the Al Nassr star on a non-automatic basis, with the case classified as "urgent". This is the first sanction against him pending the end of the investigation and final penalty, as per Goal.

Federation's Disciplinary Action

The Portuguese football governing body said in an official statement, as reported by newspaper 'A Bola', that the decision followed a deliberation issued by the non-professional section on Friday. Ronaldo was already subject to automatic suspension on a provisional basis till the proceedings opened. The council added a precautionary provisional suspension that was not applied automatically, while granting the case an urgent status. The case has been referred to the federation's disciplinary investigation committee. The details will stay confidential till the investigation ends.

Rift with Coaching Staff

The 41-year-old Portuguese legend was part of Al Nassr's trophy-winning set-up when Jorge Jesus was the manager of the Saudi club. Tensions between Ronaldo and the coaching staff reached their peak when Portugal played Norway during the UEFA Nations League. Ahead of the match, Cristiano Ronaldo was instructed to warm up with expectations of featuring in the later half of the contest. However, Jesus eventually decided against bringing him onto the pitch, leaving the striker frustrated on the bench.

While Jesus claimed that Ronaldo was benched due to tactical reasons, it only added to the growing rift between the once-close coach-player pair. Following a breakdown in communication with Jesus over his role in the current squad, Ronaldo left the national team camp early.

Potential Penalties

As per the Portuguese football governing body's disciplinary regulations, Ronaldo is at risk of a suspension ranging from one to six months, coupled with a fine, if his departure from the camp is found to be unjustified. The regulations stipulate that "Any player who, after being lawfully called up, leaves without justification or does not attend a training session, a match, or any national team activity, or anything connected to the sporting representation of the Portuguese Football Federation or Portugal, shall be punished with a suspension ranging between one month and six months, and in addition, if the player is a professional, with a fine ranging between 5 and 10 accounting units." For Ronaldo, the potential fine range is between 500 and 1,000 euros. (ANI)

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