Rahul Gandhi In Chennai: We Will Protect Tamil Nadu's Language, Culture

Congress MP and leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that the foundation of curiosity lies in one's language, culture, tradition, history and land, asserting that Tamil Nadu's language, history and culture would be protected.

Addressing the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' programme in Chennai, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attacking Tamil Nadu's language and history. He emphasised further that the Prime Minister will not be allowed to target the state's culture and identity.

He said, "It is an honour for me to be here in the great land of Tamil Nadu. As I often say, I always learn something from you - from the wisdom of Tamil Nadu. As Periyar ji said, "Do not follow anything just because someone else has said it. Analyse and inquire into everything." Thiruvalluvar ji wrote, "The deeper you dig a well in sand, the more water springs up; the more you learn, the more knowledge flows." The foundation of your curiosity is your language, culture, tradition, history, and land. We are not going to let Narendra Modi attack Tamil Nadu's language, history and culture. He is not going to touch Tamil Nadu".

The language issue has remained a key point of political debate in Tamil Nadu, with the state maintaining its two-language policy of Tamil and English while opposing the three-language formula under the National Education Policy 2020.

'Campaign for Systemic Change'

Earlier, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Saturday hailed Gandhi's initiative, 'Chhatron ki Goonj', emphasising that students look at Rahul Gandhi with eyes full of hope, adding that the campaign addresses deep-seated systemic issues rather than isolated political grievances.

Speaking to ANI, Bhagat asserted that Gandhi's mission goes beyond immediate controversies, focusing instead on overhauling a compromised institutional framework. "Let us make two things very clear. Rahul Gandhi is not focused on just one specific issue; he aims to bring about a transformative change to the entire system, a system that has become tarnished and rusted," he said.

Questions on Election Commission's Integrity

Further, the Congress MP emphasised that the Congress' agitation goes beyond demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, questioning who the general public would trust if the ECI itself is under the cloud of suspicion. "It is not merely a matter of vote theft and Gyanesh Kumar's resignation; if the impartiality and integrity of the Election Commission itself come under a cloud of suspicion, then how will elections be conducted? Whom will the people trust? If people do not question the ruling power, whom else will they question?" he asked.

Praising Rahul Gandhi's nationwide campaign, he added, "We expect this to happen in Chennai as well, just as you witnessed in Pune and Indore. Naturally, the crowds gathering there are not manufactured; they consist of the youth. When they look at someone with eyes full of hope, they are looking at Rahul Gandhi." (ANI)

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