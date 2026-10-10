“Started Cleaning Up”: Bengaluru's Wind Tunnel Road Garbage Issue Draws Attention After Viral Video (WATCH)

A stretch of road in Bengaluru, frequently used by office-goers travelling between Murugeshpalya and Embassy GolfLinks (EGL), has drawn attention online over concerns about garbage accumulation, foul smells and waterlogging. Located near the Karnataka Golf Association, the road is an important route for daily commuters. However, its reported condition has raised questions about civic maintenance and waste management.

A video shared by Priya Jha highlighted the problems faced by people using the stretch every day, prompting social media users to discuss littering, inadequate drainage and the need for better public sanitation. Following the video's online traction, an update indicated that cleaning work had begun, with the creator thanking people for their support and urging them to stop fighting.

Viral Video Highlights Garbage And Poor Road Conditions

In the video, Priya Jha described the condition of Wind Tunnel Road, explaining that it forms part of her daily commute to work. The stretch, situated near the Karnataka Golf Association, reportedly faces several issues, including accumulated waste, an unpleasant smell and flooding during rainfall.

She also pointed out that the road experiences heavy traffic, with numerous commuters using it to reach EGL. The video raised questions about the lack of regular cleaning, dustbins and effective systems to prevent waste from accumulating along the roadside.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining roads used by thousands of people, the video called for better civic management and regular cleaning. The concerns also drew attention to the difficulties faced by daily commuters who use the stretch regularly.

“Please Help Us Clean This”: Appeal For Civic Action

Alongside the video, the appeal read:“Please help us clean this. I'd be happy to join and contribute if any such initiatives are taken.”

The message called for collective action to improve the condition of the road, with the creator expressing a willingness to participate in any clean-up initiative.

The appeal also highlighted the importance of public participation in keeping shared spaces clean, alongside the need for effective waste collection and regular civic maintenance.

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A post shared by Priya Jha (@itspriyawhat._)

Cleaning Work Begins After Video Gains Attention

Following the video's online traction, an update indicated that cleaning work had begun along the stretch.

Sharing the update, the creator wrote:“Stop fighting please. They have started cleaning up, thank you guys for your support.”

The update acknowledged the support received from people who highlighted the issue and brought attention to the reported clean-up efforts.

However, maintaining the road's cleanliness will require continued efforts, including regular waste collection, adequate disposal facilities and public cooperation to prevent garbage from accumulating again.

How Did Social Media React?

The video prompted social media users to share their experiences and views on garbage disposal and civic cleanliness in Bengaluru.

One user commented: "It's same in Sarjapur and varthur.."

A second user commented: "People should change their mentality too, no matter how much it's cleaned up, you'll see the same after a few days

A third user commented: " Thts wind tunnel road.. I had made several complaints and made a reel too but still no use, ther is a sign board not to litter..still people dump all the waste there."

The comments reflected concerns about similar cleanliness issues in other parts of Bengaluru, the role of public behaviour in maintaining sanitation and the challenges of addressing repeated littering despite complaints and warning signs.

Residents Call For Better Waste Management In Bengaluru

The condition of Wind Tunnel Road has brought renewed attention to the importance of maintaining public spaces in Bengaluru. While cleaning drives can help remove accumulated waste, sustained improvements also depend on regular monitoring, adequate waste disposal facilities and responsible public behaviour.

The concerns raised in the video highlight the need for coordinated efforts by civic authorities and residents to prevent littering, improve drainage and maintain roads used by commuters every day.

The reported start of cleaning work is a positive development. However, continued attention will be necessary to ensure that the stretch remains clean and that similar issues are addressed in other parts of the city.