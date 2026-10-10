High Impact Awards Announces 2026 Winners In Four Categories In Partnership With USA TODAY

Top 5 Industry Leaders in Tech and AI 2026

The Tech and AI category recognizes professionals working at the intersection of technology, innovation, and emerging solutions. This group represents leaders who are contributing to the continued development of technology and artificial intelligence while applying their expertise to areas such as business, entrepreneurship, and organizational growth. Their work reflects the expanding role of technology in shaping how industries operate and how new solutions are developed.

The 2026 winners are:

#1 Muhamad Aly Rifai, Chief Psychiatrist and Internist at Blue Mountain Psychiatry

#2 Christy DiNapoli, CEO of West Village Entertainment and Technology

#3 Carl Case, Chief Technology Officer of ROI CX Solutions

#4 Renee Mustered, Founder of Vilomah

#5 Jabeen Zaidi, Founder and CEO of Spring AI



Top 5 Industry Leaders in Human Connection and Relationships 2026

The Human Connection and Relationships category highlights professionals whose work focuses on the ways people connect, communicate, build relationships, and create stronger communities. The honorees represent different approaches to personal development, relationships, leadership, and human connection, demonstrating the importance of meaningful interaction in both personal and professional environments.

The 2026 winners are:

#1 Daniela Climaco, CEO and founder of Behaviors of NYC and Behaviors of Florida

#2 Susi Mai, Co-founder of Ultramarine

#3 Tania Khazaal, Founder of the Renewal Collective

#4 Jennifer K. Hill, Founder of Jen Hill Tribe

#5 Rhonda Swan & Jules Schroeder, Co-founders of WildX Connect



Top 5 Industry Leaders in Career and Leadership 2026

The Career and Leadership category recognizes professionals whose work reflects leadership, career development, entrepreneurship, and professional growth. The honorees reflect a range of experience across entrepreneurship, business development, career growth, and leadership. Their backgrounds highlight the different ways professionals can contribute to their organizations, support others in their fields, and bring their experience to broader professional communities.

The 2026 winners are:

#1 Missy Kelly, Founder of CatTongue Grips and Born for Impact

#2 Brittany Anderson and Disha Solanki, Co-founders of AlignPS by The TrailblazeHers

#3 Berké Brown, Founder and CEO of Berké Brown International

#4 Ashley Holt, Founder of Ashley Holt Media Group and She Means Business Magazine

#5 Meghan Fialkoff, Co-Founder & CEO of Modern Day Wife and Founder & CEO of The Modern Day Company Continued Recognition of Leaders Across Industries

Recognizing professionals whose leadership, expertise, and contributions are making a meaningful impact across their respective industries, the High Impact Awards highlight a diverse group of 2026 honorees representing a wide range of professional backgrounds, experiences, and areas of expertise. Together, they reflect the many ways individuals are contributing to the growth, development, and ongoing conversations within their fields.

The 2026 High Impact Awards will continue to introduce leaders across a range of categories throughout the year. The excitement continues next month, with additional 2026 winners set to be announced, bringing attention to another group of professionals whose work, leadership, and ideas are contributing to meaningful developments across their respective fields. As the announcements continue, the initiative will further highlight the diverse group of leaders being recognized as part of the 2026 High Impact Awards.









About the High Impact Awards

The High Impact Awards are an initiative dedicated to recognizing professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders who are creating meaningful impact through their work. By highlighting standout individuals across a range of industries and areas of expertise, the awards provide a platform for leaders whose contributions are helping shape their respective fields.

Through its annual recognition program, the High Impact Awards celebrate individuals demonstrating leadership, innovation, influence, and a commitment to making a difference. The 2026 awards recognize selected leaders across multiple categories, with five honorees chosen in each category.

In partnership with USA TODAY, the High Impact Awards bring greater visibility to professionals whose work is making a great impact and provide audiences with an opportunity to discover the people behind some of today's notable businesses, initiatives, and ideas.

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