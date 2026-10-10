Won't Let Protesters Hold Delhi Hostage, Says CM Rekha Gupta

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and the CJP for disrupting peace and security of capital residents for political interests, warning that they will not be allowed to hold the city hostage.

“There will be a resolute fight against the politics of spreading anarchy under the guise of democracy and challenging the people's mandate,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

“Let it be known: Delhi will not be held hostage,” she said, vowing not to let anyone spread anarchy in the national capital.

In a long post in Hindi on X, the Chief Minister said,“Rejected by the countrymen, leaders Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal, in league with their B-team CJP, seek to turn Delhi into a battleground.”

“Why, after all, are these leaders so hell-bent on venting the frustration of their nonstop defeats on the public? What offence have the residents of Delhi committed, who are already tormented by the chaos on the streets? Who will take responsibility for the troubles of employees heading to work, labourers earning a daily wage to support their families, and patients trying to reach hospitals? Are your political ambitions greater even than the livelihoods, safety, and peace of millions of families in Delhi?” she said.

“Delhi voted for development. Due to the unprecedented public support, Shri @narendramodiji has become the leader who, in the history of India's electoral politics, has been sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term,” she said.

“But parties mired in dynastic politics and opportunism simply cannot digest this public backing. Arvind Kejriwal, the instigator of anarchy who has bestowed upon himself the title of Delhi's owner, is attempting to disrupt the peace and security of Delhiites for his political self-interest,” she said.

The Chief Minister criticised the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led by Abhijeet Dipke as the B-team of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

According to officials, over 1,000 protesters were detained from different parts of the national Capital on Saturday, while on their way to take part in the agitation called by the CJP to demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

More than 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in the capital in view of the protest. Forty-five Metro stations around Jantar Mantar were closed, internet curbs were imposed in central Delhi, barricades were installed, and traffic restrictions were imposed on dozens of stretches in Central Delhi since 6 a.m., and schools, colleges and courts were forced to shift to online mode for the day.