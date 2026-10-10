“Journey Into The Wild”: Asia's Only River Safari Makes You Feel Like You're In The Amazon (WATCH)

Imagine gliding through lush tropical greenery, surrounded by dense vegetation and the sights and sounds of wildlife, on an adventure inspired by the Amazon rainforest. Located within River Wonders at Mandai Wildlife Reserve in Singapore, Amazon River Quest offers visitors a unique boat ride that recreates the atmosphere of a tropical wilderness. Described as Asia's only river safari that gives visitors a taste of the Amazon, the attraction has captured the attention of social media users with its jungle-like setting and adventurous experience.

A video shared online by Juhi Singh showcased the attraction, highlighting how visitors can enjoy a rainforest-inspired adventure in the heart of Singapore. The experience offers an exciting addition to the city's wildlife attractions, making it worth considering for families, tourists and nature enthusiasts exploring the destination.

Amazon River Quest: A Rainforest-Inspired Adventure

Located within River Wonders at Mandai Wildlife Reserve in Singapore, Amazon River Quest offers visitors an approximately 10-minute boat ride through a setting inspired by the Amazon rainforest. Surrounded by lush greenery and a jungle-like atmosphere, the attraction provides an engaging experience for nature enthusiasts, families and wildlife lovers.

The boat ride allows visitors to experience the thrill of a rainforest-themed adventure while exploring one of Singapore's well-known wildlife attractions. Its distinctive setting makes it an appealing option for those looking to add something different to their Singapore itinerary.

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A post shared by Juhi Singh (Justflowwithjuhi) (@justflowwithjuhi)

Amazon River Quest Ticket Prices And Timings

Visitors planning to experience Amazon River Quest should note that the boat ride requires a separate ticket in addition to the general admission fee for River Wonders.

Here are the key details:



Location: Amazon River Quest, River Wonders, Mandai Wildlife Reserve, Singapore

Ticket Price: S$5 for the Amazon River Quest boat ride, in addition to River Wonders admission fees

Ride Duration:Approximately 10 minutes Timings: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Visitors are advised to check the official Mandai Wildlife Reserve website for the latest ticket prices, operating hours and ride availability before planning their visit.

Video Shared By Juhi Singh Draws Attention Online

A video shared online by Juhi Singh has brought attention to Amazon River Quest, showcasing its lush surroundings and rainforest-inspired atmosphere. The accompanying caption described the attraction as a place where visitors can feel as though they have stepped into the heart of the Amazon rainforest.

Highlighting the lush jungle setting and adventurous experience, the caption read:“The only River Safari in Asia that makes you feel like you've stepped right into the heart of the Amazon rainforest! Lush jungle vibes and an unforgettable adventure that feels like a journey into the wild.”

The post also highlighted the attraction's location at Amazon River Quest inside River Wonders, Mandai Wildlife Reserve, Singapore, along with its ticket price, ride duration and operating hours.

How Did Social Media React?

The video attracted positive responses from social media users, with viewers sharing brief comments about the attraction.

One user commented: "River wonders singapore."

Another user commented: "Best ever."

These reactions highlighted viewers' interest in the attraction and its appeal as a distinctive wildlife experience in Singapore.

Amazon River Quest Offers A Unique Wildlife Experience In Singapore

Amazon River Quest offers visitors an opportunity to enjoy a rainforest-inspired boat ride during their visit to River Wonders at Mandai Wildlife Reserve. With its lush surroundings and approximately 10-minute journey, the attraction provides an engaging experience for families, tourists and nature enthusiasts.

For travellers looking for something different from conventional sightseeing, Amazon River Quest offers a chance to explore a jungle-themed attraction and discover another side of Singapore's wildlife tourism