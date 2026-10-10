Major Arms, Ammunition And Explosives Cache Recovered In J&K's Sopore

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 10 (IANS) Security forces on Saturday recovered a major cache of arms/ammunition and explosive material from the forests of Sopore area in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Officials said acting on specific intelligence inputs generated by Sopore Police, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in the forest area of Mukaam Cherhar, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Bomai, resulting in the recovery of a major cache of arms, ammunition, grenades, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other related material.

During the search operation, a blue barrel and a bag were found concealed beneath a large boulder. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was immediately called to the spot for examination and safe handling of the suspected explosive material.

During the operation, arms, ammunition and other material were recovered. The recovered arms/ammunition include two assault rifles (One AK-47 and one AK-76) along with seven magazines and ammunition, four pistols along with four magazines and ammunition, one Multi Grenade Launcher (MGL) with five rounds, 11 hand grenades, three IEDs with remote controls, eight detonators and two timers.

Other material recovered include a Y-SMS set, prima cords, wires, battery cells, IED-related components and miscellaneous accessories.

The recovered material was taken into possession in accordance with due legal procedure, with necessary safety precautions, said the police officials.

In this connection, FIR No. 66/2026 under Sections 13, 18, 20 and 23 of the UAPA, Section 7/25 of the Arms Act and Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act has been registered at Police Station Bomai.

Further investigation is underway to establish the source and ownership of the recovered material. The police team has also intensified efforts to identify the individuals involved in its concealment so as to expose major nexus if any. The officials will also ascertain possible terrorist linkages.

The recovery represents a significant achievement in the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts of Sopore Police, said the police officials.

Further investigation will also focus on establishing the circumstances surrounding the concealment of the recovered material and identifying all persons involved.