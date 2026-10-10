TVK Leader Seeks Probe Into Alleged Misuse Of Hostel Funds In Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 10 (IANS) Former MLA and Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader T. Velmurugan has demanded a transparent investigation into the alleged misuse of funds allocated for Adi Dravidar welfare hostel students in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district between 2017 and 2023, questioning delays in disciplinary action against officials facing allegations.

In a post on X, Velmurugan described the allegations as shocking and urged the Tamil Nadu government to establish accountability, recover money lost through corruption and ensure that it benefits the students for whom it was originally sanctioned.

He said the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had raised serious questions about departmental action after allegations emerged against eight district magistrates in connection with the handling of the funds.

The controversy, he said, called into question the functioning of administrative authorities responsible for ensuring that allocations for students' education, food and basic needs were properly utilised.

Velmurugan expressed particular concern over information placed before the court that some officials facing allegations had received promotions, while others had retired. He questioned why disciplinary proceedings had been delayed despite allegations involving money earmarked for students.

The MLA also sought an explanation for the circumstances surrounding the promotions and retirement of those involved while the allegations were under investigation. He sought clarity on whether investigators had fully examined the roles of everyone involved in administering the funds during the six-year period.

Senior officials entrusted with safeguarding taxpayers' money must explain any failure to act, he said. Calling for an impartial investigation, Velmurugan said legal proceedings should extend to anyone whose direct or indirect involvement was established through evidence, regardless of political affiliation or administrative position. The same standards must apply whether the investigation implicates individuals associated with the previous administration or those serving under the current government, he added.

The TVK leader urged the government to recover the entire amount found to have been misappropriated and channel it towards students' welfare. Misuse of funds intended to protect students' rights could not be dismissed as a routine administrative lapse, Velmurugan said, stressing that ensuring educational allocations reached their intended beneficiaries was a fundamental responsibility of government.

Speaking on behalf of his party, he appealed to the State government to provide clear explanations for every allegation raised before the court and bring anyone found responsible before the judiciary without favour, while ensuring transparency throughout the investigation and subsequent action.