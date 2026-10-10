Four Burjeel Professors Named Among The World's Top 2% Most Cited Scientists In 2026 Stanfordelsevier Database

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) International recognition highlights Burjeel's growing contribution to scientific research across oncology, hematology, genetics, and surgery Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, October 2026: Four expert physicians from Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the GCC, have been included in the World's Top 2% Most Cited Scientists database for 2026, recognizing the international impact of their research across oncology, hematology, medical genetics, and surgery. Developed by researchers associated with Stanford University using Elsevier's Scopus citation data, the database identifies scientists with significant research citation impact across scientific disciplines.

Prof. Humaid O. Al-Shamsi, Prof. Khaled M. Musallam, Prof. Ayman W. El-Hattab, and Prof. Basil J. Ammori feature in the latest edition, reflecting the depth of scientific expertise across Burjeel's clinical teams and the contribution of UAE-based physicians to global medical research.

Their inclusion reinforces Burjeel's commitment to integrating clinical excellence with scientific research and academic collaboration, supporting the advancement of medical knowledge and its application in patient care.

Research contributions across four specialties:

Prof. Humaid O. Al-Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute and President of the Emirates Oncology Society, is recognized in the Oncology & Carcinogenesis subfield. Prof. Al-Shamsi ranked within the top 1.2% of researchers worldwide in his specialty based on citation impact during 2025. His research contributions span cancer care, precision oncology, and clinical studies, supporting efforts to advance cancer treatment across the region.

Prof. Khaled M. Musallam, Group Chief Research Officer at Burjeel Holdings and Deputy CEO and Chief of Hematology and Cell & Gene Therapy at Burjeel Cancer Institute, appears in both the single-year and career-long citation-impact databases. His research in hematology, particularly thalassemia, has contributed to advances in patient management and the development of novel therapies over the past two decades.

Prof. Ayman W. El-Hattab, Director of the Genetics and Rare Disease Center, is recognized in Genetics & Heredity and appears in both the single-year and career-long databases. His research focuses on medical genetics, rare genetic disorders, and inherited diseases, contributing to the understanding of complex conditions and approaches to their diagnosis and management.

Prof. Basil J. Ammori, Consultant Laparoscopic, Bariatric, General, Gastrointestinal and Hepatobiliary Surgeon at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, is recognized in Surgery. Included in both the single-year and career-long databases, his research has contributed to surgical practice, particularly in minimally invasive and gastrointestinal surgery.

Supporting physician-led research:

The 2026 database incorporates citation data through the end of 2025 and provides separate assessments of career-long and single-year research impact. Its methodology considers citation counts, h-index, co-authorship-adjusted measures, and a composite citation score that accounts for authorship position.

Researchers are included based on their composite citation-impact ranking or their position among the top 2% within their scientific subfield.

For Burjeel, the recognition highlights the importance of supporting physicians who contribute to scientific knowledge alongside their clinical responsibilities. The Group continues to promote physician-led research and international academic collaboration, with a focus on translating advances in medical knowledge into improvements in patient care.