Bhagwati Devi Sharma's Birth Centenary: Grand Celebration In Delhi

A three-day grand celebration marking the birth centenary of revered Bhagwati Devi Sharma, a visionary who transformed women's awakening into a powerful force for social change, will be organised at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital from October 31 to November 2. Thousands of Gayatri devotees from India and abroad are expected to participate in the historic event.

Preparations for Centenary Celebrations

As part of the preparations for the centenary celebrations, a special gathering of workers from the National Capital Region (NCR) was organised at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Participants pledged to contribute to nation-building, spread Mataji's ideals among the masses, and work collectively to ensure the success of the upcoming celebrations. The programme is being organised under the guidance of Shantikunj, Haridwar, the international headquarters of the All World Gayatri Pariwar.

A Call for Positive Transformation

Union Minister of State Durga Das Uikey, who attended the gathering as the chief guest, said the present era represents a cycle of transformation of Mahakaal, with new possibilities for positive social change emerging. He observed that women are becoming powerful agents of national reconstruction and contributing significantly to India's progress through their talent, capabilities and organisational strength.

Presiding over the gathering, Dr Chinmay Pandya, Vice President of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya and Leader of the Janm Shatabdi Samaroh, said that the birth centenary of Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma Ji, the centenary of the Akhand Deep, and the centenary of the spiritual austerities of Yug Rishi Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya Ji together convey a powerful message of positive transformation in society. He described the confluence of these three historic milestones as a source of inspiration to transform spiritual practice into service, values into everyday conduct, and spiritual consciousness into meaningful social change.

Awakening of Indian Identity

Dr Pandya emphasised that the present period is crucial for the awakening of Indian identity, spirituality and the immense potential of the nation. He said it was an important time for those committed to the country's upliftment to come forward and contribute to its progress.

Highlighting the lives, vision and contributions of Yug Rishi Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya Ji and Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma Ji, he said the present period offers a significant opportunity for transformation. He stressed that society has a collective responsibility to take their ideals to every individual, translate their teachings into action and bring about positive change.

Collective Responsibility for Nation-Building

He further stated that the All World Gayatri Pariwar is committed to building an India where every citizen takes pride in the nation's glorious heritage and where future generations can look forward to a secure and promising future. Emphasising the importance of collective responsibility, Dr. Pandya said that taking the message of nation-building to every section of society is the need of the hour. This requires strengthening awareness of moral values, service, ethical conduct, social responsibility, and national duties.

Earlier, Vikas Kumar, IAS, Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), stated that awareness of civic duties, patriotism, and active participation in the nation's development form the foundation of a strong and prosperous India.

Mobilising for Janm Shatabdi Mahotsav

During the programme, Dr Chinmay Pandya honoured distinguished guests by presenting them with items, including a Gayatri Mahamantra Chadar. The gathering was attended by more than 1,000 workers from the NCR region, along with Union Minister of State Durga Das Uikey, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, Member of Parliament Ajay Bhatt, and several other distinguished dignitaries and citizens.

The gathering marked an important step towards mobilising collective participation for the upcoming Janm Shatabdi Mahotsav. It also reaffirmed the commitment of the participants to carrying forward the ideals of Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma Ji and Yug Rishi Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya Ji for national reconstruction, women's empowerment and social transformation. (ANI)

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