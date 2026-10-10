Fenesta Open: Vaidehee Chaudhari Wins 3Rd Title, Kesharwani Clinches Maiden

Top seed Vaidehee Chaudhari and sixth seed Maan Kesharwani clinched the women's and men's singles titles, respectively, at the 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Saturday.

Chaudhari, who also won the title in 2022 and 2024, defeated 20-year-old Shruti Ahlawat 6-4, 7-5 in a closely contested final that lasted two hours and 15 minutes to secure her third Fenesta Open crown.

“I feel so proud. This is my third title so definitely I am very happy right now,” Chaudhari said after the win, as per a press release.“The first set I was 5-3 up and she kept fighting. Even the second set, I was 5-3 up and she kept fighting till the end. It was a great and a close match," she said.

Men's Singles Final

In the men's singles final, Kesharwani defeated third seed Nitin Sinha 6-0, 6-4 in one hour and 37 minutes to claim his maiden Fenesta Open title. Kesharwani made a dominant start, winning the first six games to take the opening set without dropping a game. The second set was more competitive, but the sixth seed secured a crucial break at 3-2 before holding his serve to close out the match.

“The first set was easy. But I will congratulate my opponent,” Kesharwani said.“He is a little bit injured but still he is playing and competing. So proud of him. In the second set, it was a little bit shaky. But at 3-2, I broke him, and then I was just holding my serves and I won. This is my first Fenesta title. Since the last 4 years, I was losing in the first round in every Fenesta Open. This time I directly made the finals and won. I am very emotional. I do not know how to express it in words but I am so happy. I would like to specially thank my parents, who have always supported me.”

Dignitaries and Player Development Initiative

The presentation ceremony was attended by Rohit Rajpal, president of the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association; Saket Jain, Executive Director and Business Head, Fenesta Building Systems; Indian hockey player and 2026 Asian Games gold medallist Jugraj Singh; and Prerna Bhambri, a four-time Fenesta Open champion and treasurer of the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA). They presented the trophies to the winners.

“I am very happy to be here,” Singh said after the presentation ceremony.“This is the first time I am watching a live match of the Tennis Nationals. I saw a lot of movement in these matches as well. Their shots, receiving the ball and their footwork, I was very happy to watch the matches. I want to say good luck to all the players who have won and to all the others who participates.”

Jain reflected on DCM Shriram's nearly three-decade association with Indian tennis through the Fenesta Open and highlighted the company's continued commitment to player development.“At DCM Shriram, we deeply believe in this journey of growth,” he said.“Our association with Indian tennis through the Fenesta Open spans over three decades. Over the years, this championship has been about more than organising a tournament. It has been about creating opportunities, nurturing talent and providing Indian players with a platform to test themselves, gain exposure and take the next step in their sporting careers. That is why we are taking our commitment a step further this year.”

“In addition to the championship prize money, we have introduced an additional Rs 11 lakh Player Development Scholarship from our CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) budgets to support the winners and runners-up in their journey ahead. The scholarship will help players invest in essential aspects of their development, including coaching, physiotherapy, fitness and tennis equipment. We hope this initiative helps players invest in their development and pursue their aspirations with greater confidence," he added.

U-18 Singles Finals

Sixteen-year-old Ribhav Saroha, the 10th seed, upset fourth seed Om Ramesh Patel 6-4, 6-3 to win the boys' U-18 singles title.

“I have played Om many times before and before this match our head-to-head was 3-3. I knew that he is a guy who does not miss any ball and I have to work really really hard. I was really prepared that I have to work the balls and I have to be more consistent than him and I have to be aggressive as well. I played really well and I had a strategy to be consistent and aggressive at the same time. I was able to maintain that strategy," said Saroha. Reflecting on his experience at the DLTA, Saroha said,“I played Fenesta three years ago for the first time and I played the qualifying of the U14s and for me it is like the Indian Grand Slam. The facilities are really superb and everything is on the mark. It's really excellent to play on these courts and I feel so happy to win this U18 Fenesta Nationals being a 16-year-old.”

In the girls' U-18 singles final, second seed Parthsarthi Mundhe defeated seventh seed Aahan Aahan 6-3, 6-4 to lift the title.“It was not a very easy match but it was a good one,” Mundhe said after the win.“She was rallying and there were long rallies in the match. This tournament has been a very good experience actually. This is my first tournament after five months. It was a very great experience that I reached the finals and could win it.”

The action now shifts to the Fenesta Open U-16 and U-14 events, which kick off next week at DLTA.

Championship Final Results

Men's Singles Final Result

Maan Kesharwani [6] def. Nitin Sinha [3] 6-0, 6-4

Women's Singles Final Result

Vaidehee Chaudhari [1] def. Shruti Ahlawat [2] 6-4, 7-5

Boys U-18 Singles Final Results

Ribhav Saroha [10] def. Om Ramesh Patel [4] 6-4, 6-3

Girls U-18 Singles Final Result

Parthsarthi Mundhe [2] def. Aahan Aahan [7] 6-3, 6-4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)