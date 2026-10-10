Haryana Cabinet Passes Resolution Highlighting PM Modi's 25 Years Of Public Service

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 10 (IANS) The Haryana Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Saturday passed a“thank-you resolution” on the completion of 25 years of public service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the head of the government.

While interacting with the media after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Saini said Haryana used to be number one from the bottom in the country, but“thanks to the Prime Minister's visionary thinking and welfare policies, it is now number one from the top”.

“During the Prime Minister's Sankalp Yatra, people were informed in detail about benefits for every individual, empowering poor people, and making life simple and convenient.” He said the Congress ruled for 55 years, while PM Modi prepared the vision of a Viksit Bharat in 12 years.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister appealed to farmers not to burn stubble during the paddy season. Stubble pollutes the environment. The government has made arrangements for stubble management. Farmers should take advantage of them.

The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister had benefited crores of citizens by providing GST relief during the previous year, which was widely discussed across the country. In this way, the Prime Minister has worked to take the country to greater heights at the global level.

“Only a visionary leader can do this work. However, the Opposition made fun of this as well.” He said people with vision never make fun.“By making fun, the Opposition has harmed humanity. The BJP has also won the recent municipal and by-elections, and the condition of Congress is going to deteriorate further in the 2029 elections.”

The Chief Minister said the Congress is only misleading the youth. However, the youth know their character and face very well. He said today's youth need to be informed in detail about PM Modi's policies. The youth do not have complete information about the misdeeds of the Opposition.

Chief Minister Saini said a few days ago, while a protest was taking place at Jantar Mantar on one side, one lakh youth participated when he launched the anti-drug campaign in Yamunanagar.“There is no shortage of talent among the youth of Haryana, and it should be utilised positively. Only with their cooperation will the resolve of a Developed India be fulfilled,” he added.