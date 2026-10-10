Dmart Q2 Net Profit Falls 13.6 Pc Sequentially To Rs 743 Crore In FY27

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Avenue Supermarts Ltd -- which owns and operates DMart stores -- on Saturday reported a 13.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 742.98 crore for the quarter ended September in the current fiscal year.

According to the company's exchange filing, consolidated revenue from operations rose 4.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 19,644 crore from Rs 18,794.53 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

On a year-on-year basis, revenue grew 17.8 per cent from Rs 16,676.30 crore.

However, net profit rose 8.5 per cent from Rs 684.85 crore in Q2 FY25 on a year-on-year basis.

Meanwhile, total income stood at Rs 19,657.54 crore in Q2 FY27 against Rs 18,820.31 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 16,695.87 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Meanwhile, the retail chain operator's total expenses increased by 18.29 per cent to Rs 18,632.70 crore from Rs 15,751.08 crore year-on-year.

In addition, the company stated that it opened 15 new stores during the quarter, taking the total store count to 518.

While profit before tax fell 13.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,024.84 crore from Rs 1,183.14 crore but rose 8.5 per cent year-on-year from Rs 944.79 crore.

For six months ended September 30, net profit rose to Rs 1,603.42 crore from Rs 1,457.66 crore in the same period last year. Six-month revenue from operations stood at Rs 38,438.54 crore against Rs 33,036.00 crore last year.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts on Friday ended at Rs 3,520, a decrease of about two per cent from the previous close.

In one month, the stock declined 5.63 per cent. Over three months, it fell 13.71 per cent

In six months, the stock corrected 20.28 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, DMart shares are down 5.32 per cent. In the last one-year horizon, the stock declined 18.27 per cent, while 20.15 per cent in five years.