FM Sitharaman Discusses India's Growth Trajectory, Investment Opportunities With Top Ceos

MENAFN - IANS) Singapore, Oct 10 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday met several top CEOs and business leaders here, and discussed India's growth trajectory, investment opportunities and the expanding avenues for long-term institutional investment in India.

She met Lim Chow Kiat, CEO of GIC. The discussion included India's long-term growth prospects and the role of institutional investors in supporting investment across infrastructure, and other growth-oriented sectors such as financial services.

She met Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, CEO, Temasek Holdings, and exchanged views on expanding investment opportunities in India, particularly in infrastructure and other growth-oriented sectors, including through the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund.

FM Sitharaman also met Leslie Maasdorp, CEO of British International Investment (BII), accompanied by Srini Nagarajan, Managing Director and Head of Asia, in Singapore.

“The discussions between them focused on mobilising long-term capital for India, with emphasis on renewable energy, electric mobility, financial services, manufacturing and infrastructure. The two sides also discussed leveraging AI to enhance productivity, strengthening supply chains, and opportunities for blended finance to support climate adaptation, resilience and sustainable agriculture,” she added.

In her meeting with Bill Winters, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank, the discussions focused on opportunities to strengthen trade finance, cross-border banking and financial flows in support of India's growing engagement with global markets.

“Views were also exchanged on enabling wider AI adoption through appropriate tax and regulatory frameworks and opportunities to establish and expand treasury centres at GIFT IFSC,” said the ministry statement on X.

She met Tan Su Shan, CEO, DBS Group and discussions focused on India's evolving financial landscape and opportunities to expand financing and investment to support India's growth and infrastructure development.

“They also exchanged views on strengthening India-Singapore cooperation in financial connectivity, MSME development, semiconductors and renewable energy, and on leveraging the Gold Bullion Exchange and GIFT City to facilitate greater participation by global investors in India,” said the statement.

-IANS

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