Special Voter Registration Camps In Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis Urges Citizens To Complete Process By Oct 12

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday issued a strong appeal to citizens across the state to make full use of the special voter registration camps organised on October 10 and 11, emphasising that completing the necessary enrollment processes before the October 12 deadline is vital for safeguarding democratic rights.

The special drive comes in the wake of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an exercise the Chief Minister recently defended as a necessary and long-standing mechanism to protect the integrity of India's democratic system.

"Designated polling stations across the state are hosting special camps this weekend to assist citizens who missed home visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Eligible citizens-particularly young or first-time voters whose names are missing from the draft electoral rolls-have been urged to fill out Form-6 for immediate registration. Voters who received formal notices during the ongoing SIR verification process can utilise these camps to submit alternative valid documents and clear discrepancies. All claims, objections, and documentation processes must be finalised and submitted strictly before the October 12 deadline," CM Fadnavis said.

Defending the current electoral roll revision, the Chief Minister recently noted that rapid urbanisation, frequent migration, and demographic updates necessitate periodic verification to keep voter lists accurate and reliable.

Highlighting that the current framework is a natural extension of India's decades-old electoral tradition, the state administration has streamlined these weekend camps to ensure no genuine, eligible voter is left disenfranchised.

Citizens are advised to visit their local polling booths immediately to verify their names on the electoral roll and complete pending formalities ahead of October 12 deadline.

Earlier, the Office of the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S. Chockalingam has launched targeted registration drives and door-to-door verification campaigns across the state.

Operating under the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), election authorities have committed to ensuring that no eligible citizen is left off the electoral roll and no ineligible entries remain.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are deployed at campus sites to assist eligible students with completing application forms and to resolve queries regarding the SIR workflow, the Office of Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a statement.

BLOs are conducting home visits to identify eligible citizens missing from the Draft Electoral Roll and collect Form-6 following verification.

For residents unavailable during home visits, special voter registration camps will be held at all designated polling stations on October 10 and October 11.

Citizens whose names appear on the list of absent or migrated voters (compiled during house-to-house enumeration) can apply for re-enrolment or correction.

The official list of absent/shifted voters has been published online at gov for public verification.

The deadline to submit claims, objections, and new registration requests is October 12.

Citizens can apply via offline or online channels.

The Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Office has appealed to submit applications digitally through the ECI portal at gov or via the official ECINET mobile application.

It has assured all residents that Electoral Registration Officers will duly process all complete applications submitted with required supporting documents for inclusion in their respective Assembly constituency voter lists.