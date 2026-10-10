Attention Long-Term Shareholders Of Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AARD) Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) And Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG): Grabar Law Office Is Investigating Claims On Your Behalf

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AARD) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AARD) shareholders who purchased shares on or shortly after the Company's February 13, 2025, initial public offering (IPO) and have continued to hold their shares.

What is This Investigation About? The investigation follows the filing of a securities class action against Aardvark and certain of its officers and directors alleging violations of the federal securities laws in connection with statements concerning the safety and prospects of the Company's lead drug candidate, ARD-101.

If you purchased Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AARD) shares on or shortly after the Company's February 13, 2025 IPO , and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever through a shareholder governance action. You are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

What is Alleged? According to the recently filed securities complaint, Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AARD) IPO offering documents represented that ARD-101 had been“well-tolerated” in earlier clinical trials, had limited systemic absorption, and had demonstrated no serious adverse events. The complaint alleges that the offering documents were materially false or misleading because they failed to disclose that ARD-101 was less safe than investors had been led to believe and that its clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were therefore overstated.

The complaint further alleges that similar representations concerning ARD-101's safety continued after the IPO. For example, Company representatives subsequently described ARD-101 as having a“very, very clean” safety profile and represented that its limited systemic exposure reduced the likelihood of side effects.

Then, on February 27, 2026, Aardvark announced that it was voluntarily pausing enrollment and dosing in the Phase 3 HERO trial after identifying reversible cardiac observations during safety monitoring in a healthy-volunteer study. Following the announcement, Aardvark's stock price allegedly declined approximately 56%, closing at $5.47 per share on March 2, 2026.

Then, on May 14, 2026, Aardvark announced that the FDA had placed a full clinical hold on the investigational new drug application for ARD-101, including the Phase 3 HERO trial and its open-label extension. According to the complaint, Aardvark's stock declined another 32.1% the following day, closing at $4.57 per share.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Aardvark shares at or shortly after the February 13, 2025 IPO, and continue to own those shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. #AARD $AARD #Aardvark

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB).

What is This Investigation About? This investigation concerns possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other alleged misconduct by certain officers and directors of the Company.

Current Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) shareholders who have held Coastal shares since prior to October 28, 2024, are encouraged visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever.

What is Alleged? A recently filed federal securities fraud class action alleges that Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB), through certain of its current and former executives, made materially false and misleading statements concerning the growth and credit quality of Coastal's CCBX business, the adequacy of the Company's risk-management and credit-monitoring practices, and the credit protections provided by CCBX partner indemnification agreements.

Specifically, that complaint alleges that, while Coastal represented that CCBX growth was being pursued in a disciplined manner with an emphasis on credit quality and risk management, defendants failed to disclose that: 1) the credit quality of a substantial CCBX partner loan portfolio consisting of approximately $500 million in loans , or nearly 23% of all CCBX loans, had materially deteriorated; 2) the deterioration exposed Coastal to significant credit losses despite representations concerning the protections provided by CCBX partner indemnification agreements; and 3) Coastal's risk-management and credit-monitoring practices were allegedly inadequate to identify, properly account for and mitigate the deterioration and resulting risks.

The underlying complaint further alleges that Coastal repeatedly emphasized its investment in risk management and its contractual protection from CCBX credit losses. For example, in April 2025 Coastal represented that it remained fully indemnified against fraud and 98.8% indemnified against credit risk with its CCBX partners, and the Company made a similar representation as of March 31, 2026. Then, on July 30, 2026 , Coastal announced its second-quarter 2026 financial results and reported a surprise GAAP net loss of $42.1 million , driven primarily by a $68.8 million credit expense associated with a single CCBX partner relationship. According to the complaint, the $68.8 million expense consisted of: 1) a $46 million valuation adjustment to the related credit-enhancement asset; and 2) a $22.8 million provision for credit losses associated with the partner's indemnification obligations.

It is further alleged that Coastal also disclosed that the affected portfolio consisted of approximately $500 million in underlying loans , together with the related reimbursement exposure. Following these disclosures, Coastal common stock fell $30.75 per share, or 43.5%, closing at $39.91 per share on July 30, 2026 . According to the complaint, the decline erased approximately $470 million in market capitalization .

The complaint additionally alleges that Chief Executive Officer Eric M. Sprink sold approximately $12 million of Coastal common stock during the Class Period, while former CFO Joel Edwards sold approximately $3.8 million. It is alleged that those sales occurred before the deterioration of the CCBX partner portfolio and Coastal's resulting exposure were disclosed to investors.

What Can You Do Now? If you have owned Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCB) shares since prior to October 28, 2024, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. #CoastalFinancial #CCB $CCB

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL):

Current Duolingo, Inc. shareholders who have held Duolingo shares since prior to May 2, 2025, are encouraged to contact Grabar Law Office to learn more about the investigation.

What is The Investigation About? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of long-term shareholders of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) concerning whether certain officers and directors of the Company breached fiduciary duties owed to Duolingo and its shareholders.

If you currently own Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) shares and have held those shares since prior to May 2, 2025, please visit , contact us at ..., or call 267-507-6085. you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever.

Why? As alleged in a federal securities fraud class action complaint, Duolingo, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: DUOL) growth strategy increasingly emphasized monetization through advertising, subscription-tier upselling and the use of rapidly generated artificial-intelligence content. In this context it is alleged that the company, through certain corporate officers made materially false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) Duolingo was deliberately increasing user“friction” through higher advertising volume and subscription upsells; 2) the Company's extensive A/B testing allegedly showed that such friction was negatively affecting daily active user, or DAU, growth; 3) rapidly generated AI content was allegedly degrading the quality of Duolingo's product offerings and user experience; and 4) the Company's monetization strategy and lower-quality AI-generated content were allegedly undermining the sustainability of Duolingo's growth and financial performance.

The complaint further alleges that, in April 2025, Duolingo introduced a new feature known as Energy, which replaced its prior Hearts system. According to the complaint, the Energy system was designed in part to create additional friction for free users and encourage them to convert to paid subscriptions, while Duolingo publicly characterized the feature as rewarding and beneficial to user engagement.

The complaint also alleges that Duolingo increasingly relied upon AI-generated content while representing to investors that its use of AI was improving the product and accelerating content creation. According to the complaint, users instead began reporting translation and pronunciation errors, repetitive lessons and other quality concerns associated with certain AI-powered features.

What Can Long-Term Duolingo Shareholders Do Now? If you currently own Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) shares and have held those shares since prior to May 2, 2025, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit , contact us at ..., or call 267-507-6085. #Duol $DUOL #Duolingo

Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) :

What is Happening? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG). The investigation concerns whether the Company and certain of its officers breached their fiduciary duties.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action lawsuit, it is alleged that Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) through certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Ensign Group's business model depends on the systematic and widespread neglect of elderly people who live in its facilities, including those with needs for high levels of care; (ii) Ensign Group's abuse and neglect includes not giving residents enough food, medical attention, or even basic toiletries as well as failing to respond to residents in clear distress, which has resulted in resident deaths; (iii) Ensign Group uses self-reporting measures as a way to cover up that it systematically neglects patients; (iv) Ensign Group defrauds Medicaid and Medicare by taking federal funds to help patients who need high levels of care, and then neglecting those same patients; (v) Ensign Group falsifies the number of hours that Certified Nursing Assistants spend with residents; (vi) Ensign Group engages in an illegal scheme to rent the licenses of Administrators who are not generally present at, nor actually managing, its facilities; and (vii) Ensign Group materially understated the reputational and litigation exposure that comes with a dangerous, abhorrent, and illegal business model.

The truth began to emerge when on June 8, 2026, Hunterbrook Media published a report entitled“Ensign: The Nursing Home Empire Built on Fatal Neglect,” which alleged, among other things, that“Ensign's business model relies on delivering inadequate care to patients while gaming data on quality.... Patients are dying.”

Then, on June 11, 2026, Muddy Waters Research published a report entitled“Ensign: Deceiving the Government at Estimated ~20% of Facilities.”

Finally, on June 18, 2026, Hunterbrook Media issued a follow up report entitled“New: Patients Hungry in Ensign Facilities.” The article stated that Ensign Group caregivers and residents had reached out to Hunterbrook Media to add“new, firsthand evidence of resident hunger, payroll falsification, understaffing, and staff licensing issues.”

#Ensign #EnsignGroup #ENSG $ENSG

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: ...