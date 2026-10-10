Ambedkar's Great-Grandson Hopes Youth Will Bring Change Amid Protests

Amid protests in the national capital demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Dr BR Ambedkar's great-grandson Aman Anandraj Ambedkar on Saturday said young people taking to the streets across the country could bring about a major change, while expressing concern over issues including sub-categorisation in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Speaking to the media about the protest in the national capital, Aman Anandraj Ambedkar said,“Everyone can see what we are facing in Maharashtra. There is sub-categorisation happening here in Karnataka, and the same is happening in Maharashtra. We are currently fighting against that. There are many things that are happening in India, and people aged 20 to 60 are out on the roads. I don't know what is going to happen to the country. I hopefully feel that the youth will bring about a change, and a major change will happen soon.”

Protests in Delhi; 1,000 Detained

Meanwhile, around 1,000 protesters have been detained across the national capital so far on Saturday while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar for a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest, Delhi Police sources said. Delhi Police continued to take demonstrators into preventive custody after informing them that permission had not been granted for the gathering. The national capital turned into a high-security fortress as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) had announced a 'Jantar Mantar 2.0' protest today (October 10), demanding the sacking of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Activist Detained on Flight

Amidst the arrest, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who travelled from Mumbai to Delhi to participate in the protest, posted a video on Instagram alleging that police personnel detained him and his associates as they disembarked from their flight at Delhi Airport. In the video, Dipke is heard alleging that police personnel entered the aircraft and attempted to detain them. "So, you can see that Delhi Police is entering the plane to arrest us. They are all entering the plane. We just landed. All the Delhi Police officers are standing in the aisle. They are trying to arrest us from inside the plane. The entire Delhi Police is getting on the plane... This is the fear of Narendra Modi... Not even Indira Gandhi did this during the Emergency. All we wanted to do is a peaceful protest, and they are picking us up from the flight like we are criminals," he said.

He further alleged, "You can see where the nation is heading. They are here to arrest us directly from the flight. This is something not even Indira Gandhi had done. This is dictatorship, where Delhi Police has entered the flight and is trying to arrest us. Come on, arrest us. We are here to be arrested. Come on, arrest us. We are here to be arrested... We are not afraid of you." (ANI)

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