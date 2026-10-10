BJP Mahila Morcha Protests At Congress HQ, Alleges Double Standards

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha staged a protest outside the Congress headquarters in Shimla on Saturday, accusing the Congress of adopting double standards on women's dignity and safety and demanding action against party leaders facing allegations of sexual harassment.

'Congress has double standards': BJP Mahila Morcha

Daisy Thakur, state president of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Himachal Pradesh, said the protest was part of a nationwide demonstration by the BJP's women's wing outside Congress offices. She said the organisation stood in solidarity with women and female students who had raised complaints of sexual harassment and wanted to know what action the Congress leadership had taken against its own leaders.

Speaking to the media and later to ANI in Shimla, Thakur alleged that the Congress spoke publicly about women's empowerment but remained silent when women sought justice in cases involving people associated with the party.“Congress has double standards when it comes to women's dignity and safety. On the one hand, it talks about 'smash the patriarchy', and Rahul Gandhi urges women and female students to stand up and speak out. On the other hand, when women complain that they have been wronged, the Congress maintains silence,” she said.

Referring to a sexual harassment case involving a JNU professor, Thakur said female students had lodged a complaint with the university's Internal Complaints Committee in May. She claimed that an investigation had found the allegations to be substantiated and that the professor had subsequently been dismissed.

“We welcome the action taken in the case and are glad that the women have received justice. However, the question is why Rahul Gandhi and the Congress leadership have remained silent on the issue,” she said.

Demands for disciplinary action

Thakur said action against the alleged perpetrator was welcome but questioned why the Congress had not taken a clear position on allegations involving its own leaders. She demanded that the party clarify what disciplinary action it would take against MPs accused of misconduct towards women. Referring to protests linked to the Deep Talks issue, she also alleged that a woman police officer had been handled inappropriately during a demonstration. She said the incident raised concerns about respect for women and the dignity of women personnel performing their official duties.

On Manipur women's safety issue

Responding to a question about the Congress raising women's safety issues in Manipur, Thakur argued that the two matters should be treated separately. She said action in one case could not be used to deflect questions about another.

“If justice has been delivered to women in Manipur, that does not mean that another issue should be concealed or ignored. The argument that one case should be overlooked because another has been addressed is not acceptable,” she said, adding that the Mahila Morcha would continue to raise such cases whenever they came to its notice.

Protest to continue, says BJP

Describing Saturday's protest as peaceful, Thakur said the demonstrators had put forward their concerns and expressed solidarity with the women and students who had complained of harassment. She said the protest also included the burning of an effigy as a mark of anger and resentment.

“This is the anger of women and society. An educational institution is a place of learning, and if such incidents take place there, we will certainly raise our voice and demand action,” she said.

“Congress has double standards when it comes to women's dignity and safety. Rahul Gandhi urges women to speak out, but the party remains silent when women seek justice.” She added.

Thakur said the Mahila Morcha would continue its protests until the Congress clarified its position and demonstrated accountability on matters concerning women's safety and dignity. (ANI)

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