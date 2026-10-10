Pinarayi Vijayan Detained, Slams Modi Govt's 'Crackdown On Democracy'

Vijayan Slams 'Crackdown on Democracy'

CPI(M) leader and former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said no repression can extinguish the resolve to defend the Constitution and the right to vote, accusing the Modi government of a "ruthless crackdown on democracy" in Delhi after several Left leaders were detained by police following a protest outside Kerala Bhawan.

In a post on X, Vijayan claimed that along with protestors, journalists are also being detained during the demonstrations. "Delhi is witnessing the Modi government's ruthless crackdown on democracy. Protesters are being detained and even journalists covering the agitation are being picked up, while the government evades questions on electoral integrity," Vijayan said. "The BJP cannot evade the questions on electoral integrity and silence those demanding accountability through state repression. No repression can extinguish our resolve to defend the Constitution and the right to vote," he added.

Vijayan and CPI(M) MP John Brittas were also detained by police following a protest outside Kerala Bhawan.

Kerala CM Condemns Detention

Keralam CM VD Satheesan was quick to condemn the detention of Vijayan, stating that the Keralam Chief Secretary is coordinating with Delhi Police for his immediate release. "Deeply concerned and strongly condemn the arbitrary detention of Shri Pinarayi Vijayan (Leader of Opposition, Keralam) by the Delhi Police. He is currently being held at Mandir Marg Police Station. On my instructions, the Chief Secretary, Keralam and the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi are in direct contact with Delhi Police authorities to coordinate all necessary steps for his immediate release," he said on X.

Other Opposition Leaders Detained

As it happened, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and All India Students' Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora were also detained amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also claimed she and her party leaders were "kidnapped" by police and "driven around in a prison van for two hours" before being brought to Dwarka North Police Station.

'We Are Not Going to Back Down': Rahul Gandhi

Reacting to the detentions, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi stressed that the Opposition is not going to back down. He challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all the protesters and expressed solidarity with the protesting youth, urging them to continue. "I've been fighting Narendra Modi and the RSS for over a decade now. I understand them like you would understand your opponent - inside out, like the back of my hand. The core characteristic of these people is cowardice. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Gyanesh Kumar and Ajit Doval, the villains of this story, are slowly finding the space closing around them. We are closing that space. Mr. Modi, do whatever you want. Call out all the police: 10,000, 20,000, 50,000, whatever you want. Arrest all the leaders. Arrest all the young people. Arrest us all", Gandhi said.

He further asserted that his side already had the information needed and vowed to defend the Constitution and protect the voice of the Indian people. "We are surrounding you, and we are not going to back down. Mark my words: we already have the information we need. We are going to defend our Constitution. We are going to protect the voice of the Indian people. And we are going to ensure that what was done to India over the last 10-15 years will never, ever be done again. Youth of India, I am proud of you. Keep protesting. We are standing with you. We are going to ensure that this regime and the people who have attacked our Constitution are defeated", he said.

Over 1,000 Protesters Detained

Meanwhile, around 1,000 protesters have been detained across the national capital so far while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar for a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Delhi Police sources said on Saturday. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)