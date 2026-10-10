Developing Decisive Leaders For Enhanced Operational Readiness

Effective military leadership is fundamental to operational readiness, discipline and mission success. Developing competent and adaptable leaders strengthens command effectiveness, promotes sound decision-making and prepares personnel to navigate increasingly complex operational environments.

The Kenya Air Force (KAF) marked another milestone in professional military development with the successful conclusion of Senior Leadership Course (SLC) No. 105/26 at Laikipia Air Base (LAB) on 8 October 2026.

The closing ceremony was presided over by the Base Commander Wajir Air Base (WAB), Brigadier Apollo Aloka, accompanied by the Base Commander Laikipia Air Base, Brigadier Hillary Kipkurui.

The eleven-week course focused on strengthening leadership competencies, enhancing professional proficiency and equipping participants with the knowledge and skills required to assume greater responsibilities within the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Addressing the graduands, Brigadier Aloka underscored the importance of translating acquired knowledge into practical leadership, sound judgement and effective decision-making. He challenged them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and accountability while providing exemplary leadership in their respective appointments.

“This course not only enhances leadership effectiveness but also contributes to your professional growth and career progression within the Service,” he emphasised.

Brigadier Aloka commended the Kenya Air Force Training Wing, instructors and personnel at Laikipia Air Base for their dedication to the successful delivery of the course. He also acknowledged the families of the graduands for their unwavering support and sacrifices throughout the demanding training programme.

He urged the graduands to demonstrate initiative, integrity and professional excellence, noting that effective leadership is measured by the ability to inspire confidence, make informed decisions and deliver results.

The successful completion of the course reinforces the Kenya Air Force's continued investment in developing capable leaders who can strengthen institutional effectiveness, sustain operational readiness and contribute to mission success across the KDF.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.