Kenya: African Defence Chiefs Advance Collective Responses To Emerging Security Threats

Africa's evolving security landscape demands adaptive military capabilities, stronger regional cooperation and coordinated responses to threats that extend beyond conventional warfare. As terrorism, cyber threats, transnational organised crime and climate-related emergencies increasingly challenge national and regional stability, African defence forces are strengthening their collective approach to Military Operations Other Than War (MOOTW).

The Commander Kenya Army, Lieutenant General David Ketter, represented the Chief of the Defence Forces, General Charles Kahariri, at the inaugural Conference of African Defence Chiefs on Military Operations Other Than War, held at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala, Uganda, on 8 October 2026.

The four-day conference brought together defence chiefs and senior military leaders from more than 18 African countries, representatives of the African Union and regional organisations, defence attachés accredited to Uganda, and commanders of United Nations and African Union peace support missions.

Held under the theme,“Strengthening Adaptive Non-Combat Military Responses to Emerging Complex Security Threats in Africa,” the conference provided a strategic platform for examining the changing nature of security threats and strengthening Africa's capacity to prevent, manage and respond to complex emergencies.

Deliberations focused on enhancing intelligence-sharing, joint training, early-warning mechanisms, inter-agency coordination and regional cooperation. Participants emphasised the need to harmonise operational doctrines, strengthen civil-military cooperation and develop interoperable capabilities to facilitate timely and coordinated responses across national boundaries.

The defence leaders further underscored the importance of integrating human rights, accountability and civilian protection into military responses, particularly during humanitarian emergencies, disaster relief operations and other non-combat missions.

Delivering the keynote address, the President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E. Yoweri Museveni, highlighted the interdependence of national security, economic development and regional integration. He emphasised that sustainable defence capabilities require strong economic foundations, urging African nations to align security priorities with wealth creation, industrial development and broader continental prosperity.

A key outcome of the conference was the resolution to establish an institutional mechanism to coordinate and monitor the implementation of agreed recommendations, with Uganda designated to host the Secretariat. The forum will convene biennially to review progress, strengthen collaboration and advance common security priorities.

The conference marked an important step towards institutionalising continental cooperation in non-war military operations, reinforcing the role of African defence forces in addressing emerging security challenges while supporting humanitarian response, civilian protection and national resilience.

For the Kenya Defence Forces, the engagement provided an opportunity to contribute to continental defence dialogue, strengthen military partnerships and advance collective approaches to regional security, stability and operational preparedness.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.