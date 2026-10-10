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Frans Viljoen

Frans Viljoen


Date: 2026-10-10 10:04:53

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of International Human Rights Law, SARChI Chair in International Constitutional Law, University of Pretoria
Profile Articles

My research area is international human rights law, with a focus on the African regional human rights system. I have published widely on international human rights law, including the book International Human Rights Law in Africa (Oxford University Press, 2012). I am editor-in-chief of the African Human Rights Law Journal and the African Human Rights Yearbook, and have been involved with advocacy campaigns and litigation before the African Union human rights bodies. I am a member of the Advisory Committee of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Experience
  • –present Director and Professor of International Human Rights Law, Centre for Human Rights, University of Pretoria
Education
  • 1998 University of Pretoria, LLD
Grants and Contracts
  • 2018 Role: Director and Professor of International Human Rights Law, Centre for Human Rights Funding Source: National Research Foundation

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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