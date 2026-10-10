Frans Viljoen

Professor of International Human Rights Law, SARChI Chair in International Constitutional Law, University of Pretoria

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My research area is international human rights law, with a focus on the African regional human rights system. I have published widely on international human rights law, including the book International Human Rights Law in Africa (Oxford University Press, 2012). I am editor-in-chief of the African Human Rights Law Journal and the African Human Rights Yearbook, and have been involved with advocacy campaigns and litigation before the African Union human rights bodies. I am a member of the Advisory Committee of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

–present Director and Professor of International Human Rights Law, Centre for Human Rights, University of Pretoria

1998 University of Pretoria, LLD

2018 Role: Director and Professor of International Human Rights Law, Centre for Human Rights Funding Source: National Research Foundation

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