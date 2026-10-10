Finland Plans To Urge Europe To Suspend Tourist Visas For Russian Citizens

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Finland intends to propose that the Council of Europe suspend the issuance of tourist visas to Russian citizens. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has said that Russians should not be allowed to enter Europe freely as tourists.

Orpo made the remarks in an interview with Finnish public broadcaster Yle.

“One of the concrete measures I will present at next week's meeting of the European Council is the suspension of tourist visas for Russian citizens,” the prime minister said.

According to Orpo, Russian nationals should not be allowed to travel freely to Europe for tourism.

On October 9, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalist Pavel Zarubin of Vesti that travelling to European countries was currently dangerous for Russian citizens.

Peskov made the remarks in response to a question about recommendations for Russians following the detention in Montenegro of Mikhail Zvinchuk, administrator of the Rybar Telegram channel, and members of his team.