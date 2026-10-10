East Zangezur Industrial Output Falls 5.4% In 2025

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Industrial enterprises operating in Azerbaijan's East Zangezur economic region produced goods, works and services worth AZN 86.292 million in 2025.

According to data from the State Statistical Committee, the figure was 5.4% lower than in 2024 but 12 times higher than the level recorded in 2022.

Lachin district accounted for the largest share of industrial output, producing goods and services worth AZN 59.54 million. This represented an 8.2% decline year-on-year but a 27-fold increase compared with 2022.

Kalbajar district recorded AZN 13.77 million in industrial output, down 8.1% from 2024 but 16 times higher than in 2022. Zangilan produced AZN 5.02 million, an annual increase of 87%, with output six times the 2022 level.

Industrial production in Gubadli reached AZN 4.38 million, declining 22.6% year-on-year while standing 12 times above its 2022 level. Jabrayil recorded AZN 3.58 million, up 18.6% from 2024 and 25% compared with 2022.

A total of 51 industrial enterprises operated in East Zangezur in 2025, an increase of 34.2% year-on-year and 2.6 times the number recorded in 2022.

Lachin had 15 enterprises, followed by Jabrayil with 14, Kalbajar with nine, Gubadli with eight and Zangilan with five. The number of enterprises increased across all districts except Zangilan, where it remained unchanged from the previous year.