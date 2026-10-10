Bitcoin Price Rises 0.19% To $82,646 As Crypto Market Shows Mixed Trends

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The cryptocurrency market recorded mixed price movements over the past 24 hours, with some major digital assets gaining value while others declined.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin rose 0.19% to $82,646.65. However, the world's largest cryptocurrency lost 2.34% over the past seven days.

Ethereum slipped 0.07% to $2,493.67, while BNB gained 0.70% to $748.19. XRP also rose 0.70% to $1.40.

Among stablecoins, Tether (USDT) edged up 0.01% to $0.9991, while USD Coin (USDC) increased 0.01% to $0.9999.

Elsewhere, Solana fell 0.51% to $109.99, TRON declined 0.43% to $0.3306, and Hyperliquid dropped 1.63% to $84.29.

Zcash gained 0.35% to reach $1,225.45, while Dogecoin climbed 1.21% to $0.08639.

The CoinMarketCap 20 Index rose 0.45% over the past 24 hours to 169.17.

Despite the daily gains recorded by several major cryptocurrencies, weekly figures indicate a broader downward trend. Over the past seven days, Ethereum fell 6.87%, Solana declined 8.04%, Zcash dropped 7.31%, and Dogecoin lost 7.26% of its value.