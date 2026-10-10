Russian Morning Attack In Kyiv Region Leaving Two People Injured
According to Tkachenko, a man was examined by medical personnel and treated at the scene. He declined hospitalization.
A woman who sustained multiple fractures of the femur was taken to hospital.Read also: Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia: Death toll rises to 12, including three children
Private residential homes and passenger cars were damaged.
As Ukrinform previously reported, on October 10, Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure facilities in the Kyiv region.
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