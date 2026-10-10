Air Defense Intercepted Some Of Ballistic Missiles Russia Used To Attack Kyiv During Day - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook.

"What allowing Russia to sell oil products means was heard most clearly in Kyiv just now, when, after repeated attacks on energy facilities with jet-powered 'shaheds,' Russia launched a ballistic missile attack as well," the head of state said.

According to Zelensky, some of the missiles were successfully intercepted.

"This once again clearly demonstrates Russia's true intentions. They count on prolonging the war, terrorizing ordinary people, and destroying infrastructure," the president emphasized.

Ukraine to receive ammunition for F-16s from Finland to help shoot down jet-powered drones – Zelensky

Zelensky stressed that every additional billion dollars Russia earns from exports would be spent on these very objectives - "sourcing and importing critical components and equipment to manufacture weapons, upgrading 'shaheds,' producing missiles, and recruiting even more mercenaries to fight at the front."

"Russia's choice is war. And they will be ready to end it only when they feel that their ability to drag the war out is diminishing," the president noted.

"Unfortunately, the signals Russia received yesterday were entirely different – signals suggesting that it could simply keep attacking. And this needs to be corrected. Strong signals are needed from the United States, Europe, and other partners – signals in support of Ukraine and to RESTRICT Russia's ability to wage war and terrorize people," Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district, debris from a Russian missile fell in the courtyard of a residential building, and a restaurant building was also hit.

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the restaurant. Rescuers have found four injured people, one of whom is in serious condition.

File photo for illustrative purposes