Injury Toll After Russian Strike On Restaurant In Kyiv's Obolonskyi District Rises To Six

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

"Six people have been injured in Obolon. Medical personnel have hospitalized five of the wounded. One person received medical assistance at the scene," Klitschko said.

The Kyiv State Emergency Service reported on Telegram that three separate fires had broken out, involving wooden structures and grass in an open area. Rescuers extinguished the fires, which covered a total area of 200 square meters.

A single-storey structure in the courtyard of one of the residential apartment buildings was also damaged.

Drone debris falls on high-rise, office building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district

All necessary emergency services are working at the scene. The information is being clarified.

As Ukrinform previously reported, debris from a Russian missile fell in the courtyard of a residential building in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district, and a restaurant building was also hit. Four people had initially been reported injured.