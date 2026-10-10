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Zelensky: Ukraine Faces Particular Threat Of Further Russian Missile Strikes In Coming Days

Zelensky: Ukraine Faces Particular Threat Of Further Russian Missile Strikes In Coming Days


Date: 2026-10-10 10:04:13

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on Facebook.

"It was right during Russia's ballistic attack on Kyiv today that we spoke with the President of France. Thank you, Emmanuel, for your support," Zelensky said.

He noted that additional air defense packages were clearly needed and that Ukraine was working with all its partners to secure the necessary decisions.

"Unfortunately, the threat of further missile strikes remains particularly high in the coming days. It is important to step up pressure on Russia in response, and bold, joint steps must be taken," Zelensky emphasized.

Read also: Air Defense intercepted some of ballistic missiles Russia used to attack Kyiv during day - Zelensky

The two leaders also discussed the challenges posed by the easing of sanctions on petroleum products.

"The Russians must feel that they will have no capacity left to prolong the war. We are coordinating substantively and preparing meetings. Thank you, France!" Zelensky stressed.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted some of the ballistic missiles Russia used to attack Kyiv during the day on October 10.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

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