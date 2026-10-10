Death Toll From Russian Airstrike On Zaporizhzhia Rises To 17, 18 People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported the figures on Facebook.

"The number of people killed in the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 17, including three children," the statement said.

Eighteen people have been injured, including two children.

A Russian aerial bomb destroyed the entrance section of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia / Photo: Dmytro Smolienko, Ukrinform

Ukrainian forces strike oil facility in Russia's Samara region again

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, and the information is being updated.

As Ukrinform previously reported, 15 people had initially been confirmed killed in the Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia.