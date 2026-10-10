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Peshawar To Get New Flyover At Ring Road-GT Road Intersection

Peshawar To Get New Flyover At Ring Road-GT Road Intersection


Date: 2026-10-10 10:04:08

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi has laid the foundation stone for a flyover at the intersection of Ring Road and GT Road in Peshawar.

The project will cost Rs6.2 billion and includes a 640-metre-long, two-lane flyover and the construction of a 4.5-kilometre road.

According to the chief minister, the flyover will improve traffic flow in the area, while work on a Rs200 billion project for the rehabilitation of Peshawar is also progressing rapidly. Sohail Afridi said the Outer Ring Road project would also be inaugurated soon.

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Meanwhile, a meeting of the party's senior leadership was held at the Chief Minister's House in Peshawar under the chairmanship of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister. The meeting discussed the country's political situation, the long march and other important matters.

Acting Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, provincial president Junaid Akbar Khan, parliamentary leader Shahid Khattak and Provincial Minister Shafi Jan attended the meeting.

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Tribal News Network

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