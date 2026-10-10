SSIF Says Its Assets Reach JD20.1 Billion At End Of Third Quarter

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) has reported total assets of approximately JD20.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2026, up from JD18.7 billion at the end of 2025, marking an increase of nearly JD1.5 billion, or 8 per cent, since the beginning of the year.

In a statement to The Jordan Times, SSIF said that it recorded total comprehensive income of approximately JD1.37 billion during the first nine months of 2026, in addition to an insurance surplus transfer of around JD110 million from the Social Security Corporation (SSC).

Total comprehensive income comprised net income of JD879 million and a net increase of approximately JD492.4 million in the valuation of the fund's strategic equity portfolio, the statement said.

Net income rose by 8.6 per cent compared with the same period in 2025, driven primarily by returns from bonds, which contributed JD511.4 million, equities at JD248.3 million and money market instruments at JD86 million.

Bonds accounted for 56.2 per cent of the fund's assets, followed by equities at 21.3 per cent, money market instruments at 11.5 per cent, real estate at 5.6 per cent, loans at 2.4 per cent and tourism investments at 1.6 per cent.

Chairman of the Social Security Investment Board Omar Malhas said the fund plays a key role in the national economy, with investment decisions guided by“prudent policies and institutional governance frameworks.”

“The decisions are guided by a prudent investment policy and institutional governance frameworks, and opportunities are assessed for returns and acceptable levels of risk, balancing investment viability with economic impact,” Malhas said.

He added that the fund was complementing traditional pension fund investments by expanding into major, long-term projects in water, energy, transport and mining through strategic partnerships with local, regional and international partners.

“This approach supports the sustainability of the social security system by creating jobs, expanding the contributor base and generating investment returns that are reinvested to grow social security funds.”

SSIF Chief Executive Officer Izzeddin Kanakrieh said that the results provide a solid foundation for a new phase of investment that combines growth in existing holdings with entry into new sectors and major projects.

He said that the fund draws on its financial capacity and institutional expertise to evaluate opportunities, pursue new investments and establish strategic partnerships.

Kanakrieh also highlighted the importance of synergies across the fund's portfolio, noting that some projects can strengthen existing investments by reducing costs, improving efficiency and extending value chains.

Strategic projects

The fund's recent investment activity reflects its broader strategy of expanding its presence in major infrastructure and industrial projects, the statement said.

“The foundation stone was recently laid for the Aqaba–Al Shidiya–Maan Railway Project, in which SSIF holds a 7 per cent stake in the project company through a strategic Jordanian-Emirati partnership.”

The fund said that the project marks the SSIF's first investment in rail transport and is expected to support its existing investments in Jordan Phosphate Mines Company and Arab Potash Company by reducing transport costs and improving operational efficiency.

SSIF has also partnered with the Oman Investment Authority to establish the Jordanian-Omani Investment Company, which is equally owned by the two parties and has an investment size of $100 million, according to the statement.

In the National Water Carrier Project, the National Water Investments Company, wholly owned by the SSC, was established to acquire a 15 per cent stake in the project company. SSIF is also finalising its direct contribution to the project's financing through a consortium of Jordanian commercial banks.

The Cabinet has recently approved the fund's participation through a 20 per cent equity stake in the IPP7 combined-cycle power generation project.

SSIF is also finalising procedures to acquire a 20 per cent stake in the project company developing a purified phosphoric acid plant in partnership with Jordan Phosphate Mines Company and Arab Potash Company.

“The fund continues to assess investment opportunities in technology, mining and transport while seeking strategic partners for new projects. Through these investments, SSIF aims to grow social security funds, serve contributors and retirees, and support economic growth and investment activity in Jordan.”