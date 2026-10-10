Jordan Achieves 20 Investment Reform Targets Under $1.35 Billion World Bank Programme - Report

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan has achieved 20 of the 44 disbursement-linked results under a $1.35 billion World Bank programme aimed at promoting inclusive, transparent and climate-responsive investment, with progress valued at nearly $316 million between August 2025 and August 2026.

The achievements bring total disbursements under the programme to $939 million, according to a World Bank assessment report, cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

To improve the investment environment, Jordan adopted the Investment Promotion Strategy 2023–2026 and introduced an investor relationship management system at the Ministry of Investment. The system has attracted more than 300 registered investors and is designed to streamline procedures and track investment-related decisions.

The government also simplified licensing requirements in five priority sectors, while work is under way to revise licences in seven additional sectors.

Jordan recorded improvements in data accessibility and statistical performance. Its score in the Open Data Inventory (ODIN) index rose from 66 in 2022 to 78 in 2025, while its Statistical Performance Index score increased from 66.5 in 2020 to 78.1 in 2024.

Digital public services also expanded, with the National Services Registry introduced across 20 government entities. The registry provides access to more than 1,500 service cards through the Sanad digital platform, according to the report.

Regulatory reforms included the issuance of the Good Regulatory Practices Bylaw in February in 2025 and its implementing instructions in November of the same year.“The measures aim to promote evidence-based policymaking and public consultation.”

On climate action, the World Bank data showed that Jordan achieved a cumulative reduction of more than 7.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent between 2016 and 2025, exceeding the original targets.

Jordan also made progress in documenting climate finance from private and non-governmental sources, achieving 25 per cent of the relevant indicator while securing 98 per cent of its allocated financing.

The Kingdom adopted the National Green Taxonomy, finalised its Green Sovereign Bond Framework, which received top evaluations from independent external assessors, and incorporated green bonds into its national debt strategy.

Progress towards mobilising green finance reached 78 per cent of the allocated target value, while Jordan is preparing to issue its first sovereign green bond in 2026 or 2027.

Further climate policy measures included operating the measurement, reporting and verification system, launching the national greenhouse gas registry, drafting a climate finance roadmap and developing carbon market regulations.

Integration of climate considerations into public investment also advanced, reaching 83 per cent of the allocated target value.