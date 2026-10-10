Man Fatally Shot In Brawl In Amman, Suspect Nabbed
Amman, Oct 10 (Petra) - A man in his thirties succumbed to his wounds on Friday after being shot and two others were injured in a brawl in downtown Amman following a feud, according to the official spokesman of the Public Security Directorate.
The body was transferred to forensic medicine to determine the cause of death, he said, adding that the two others suffered moderate injuries.
The spokesman said the suspected shooter was arrested as well as others involved in the altercation, and that an investigation was underway.
//Petra//SS
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