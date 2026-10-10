Radon Remediation & Costs In York, PA. A Realtor's Asset And Guide

New online resource addresses radon awareness in York County

The website was created in response to what organizers describe as a gap in accessible, localized information about radon testing and remediation. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and is estimated to cause about 21,000 deaths annually. In Pennsylvania, elevated radon levels are common due to the state's geology.

Tools and resources for homeowners

The site features a radon cost calculator that allows homeowners to estimate expenses for mitigation based on factors such as home size, foundation type, and radon levels. It also includes step-by-step guides on how to test for radon using do-it-yourself kits or professional services, and what to do if test results show elevated levels. Referrals to vetted radon mitigation professionals in the York area are provided at no cost to users.

Educational content covers the basics of radon, including how it enters homes through cracks in foundations, sump pumps, and other openings. It explains the difference between short-term and long-term testing, and outlines mitigation techniques such as sub-slab depressurization and ventilation systems. The site also addresses common questions about costs, which can range from $800 to $2,500 depending on the method and home structure.

Local focus and accessibility

York PA Radon Mitigation is designed specifically for the York community, with information tailored to local geology and climate. The website is mobile-friendly and free to access. Organizers state that the goal is to empower homeowners to make informed decisions about radon testing and mitigation without pressure from sales pitches.

Radon levels in Pennsylvania are among the highest in the nation, with many counties, including York, having average indoor radon levels above the EPA's recommended action level of 4 picocuries per liter (pCi/L). The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection encourages all homeowners to test their homes, regardless of location.

About York PA Radon Mitigation

York PA Radon Mitigation is an independent informational website dedicated to raising awareness about radon gas and promoting safe indoor air quality in York, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas. The site provides educational resources, cost estimation tools, and referrals to licensed radon professionals. It does not perform mitigation services itself and receives no compensation for referrals. For more information, visit the website at